Enbridge: Paying a Debt of Gratitude to America's Veterans

VETLIFE's new Battle Buddy app connects Michigan Veterans to support services and benefits, and explores the needs of Tribal Veterans

Joshua Parish knows the tragedy that can befall Veterans who don't get the help they need.

His cousin, a Vietnam War Veteran, was never able to adjust to life back home. More than 50 years later, he struggles with alcoholism.

Parish hopes Battle Buddy, a new app launching in September, will connect Michigan Veterans like his cousin with services and benefits, helping guide them to healthy, fulfilling civilian lives.

"Veterans don't like to ask for help," the Iraq vet explains. "A large majority of Veterans struggle with a loss of sense of purpose and a loss of sense of identity. But navigating the benefit process is really difficult. We created Battle Buddy to help automate services and bring resources to the Veteran."

Battle Buddy is an extension of the services provided through VETLIFE, the Michigan-based non-profit Parish and his wife founded in 2018, after he returned from serving in Iraq. From day one, the organization has helped connect Veterans with the support, services and benefits that can help them readjust to civilian life.

The Battle Buddy app is designed as a chatbot that asks the Veteran questions about where they live and where they served and then helps connect them with services and benefits they're eligible for. It has been specifically designed for Michigan vets, but Parish hopes to expand it across the United States.

Feedback on the beta version is "phenomenal. Veterans don't like to talk about their feelings to another person, but now, you're just talking to an automated chat bot," Parish notes. "Veterans are telling me they feel more at ease, and they're more open to gaining access to their benefits because they don't feel judged."

Enbridge has been a VETLIFE supporter since the organization's early days. Last year, we awarded the non-profit $12,000 in Fueling Futures grants to help put on Vet Fest, an annual event that attracts 4,000 Veterans and helps celebrate their service and get them connected to support.

This year, we were proud to contribute $27,000 to help develop Battle Buddy and improve life for Veterans in Michigan. We believe taking care of Veterans is essential for a safe and vibrant community.

The app will serve an important secondary function-to collect data on Native American Veterans.

"Ninety per cent of able-bodied Native American males have served in the military," Parish says.

Statistics on Tribal Veterans in Michigan, though, are wildly inaccurate - potentially as far off as 20,000 people, he adds. Further, the percentage of Native American Veterans who are not accessing their military benefits is higher than any other demographic group.

"What I'm trying to do with this app is gain a better understanding of how many Tribal Veterans are currently living in Michigan or are currently enrolled in a federally recognized Tribe," explains Parish, who grew up on a reservation in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The app's focus on helping Indigenous people aligns with Enbridge's Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan and shows a commitment to strengthening relationships with Indigenous communities and advancing reconciliation.

"Veterans volunteered for a higher calling to serve their country and to preserve our freedom. I believe we owe them personally a debt of gratitude," Parish says. "If somebody volunteers for a job that less than 1% of the population has volunteered to do, and they honorably served their country, they should be taken care of when they come home.

"By providing access to these benefits, we are improving the quality of life of the Veterans."

