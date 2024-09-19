Bahrain Economic Development Board: Central Bank of Bahrain Grants Crypto.com Payment Service Provider Licence

MANAMA, BAHRAIN / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / The Central Bank of Bahrain today granted Crypto.com full approval to provide payment service provider (PSP) services through its subsidiary registered in the Kingdom of Bahrain under the commercial name "FORIS GFS BH B.S.C. CLOSED", adding to the company's significant regulatory milestones in the region.

The PSP licence will allow Crypto.com to expand its offerings of e-money and fiat-based payment services regionally, including the launch of its world-renowned prepaid cards.

"With its extensive international presence and an earned reputation for regulatory compliance, we are delighted that Crypto.com has chosen the Kingdom of Bahrain as a destination for investment, which will further bolster Bahrain's ability to deliver on its vision of developing a digital-first, resilient economy that celebrates innovation and progress," said H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board, adding, "Backed by the agility of our Team Bahrain approach, which fosters a streamlined investment environment that champions ease of doing business, Bahrain is successfully building a world-class ecosystem to support the evolution of the fast-growing blockchain, crypto and fintech industry. This is further supported by robust regulations and a diverse, highly skilled, and future-ready talent pool, particularly within the financial services and technology sectors."

"Bahrain has been working to create an innovation-friendly crypto and fintech ecosystem, which has involved putting in place clear regulation that balances consumer protection with commercialisation," said Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com. "We appreciate the work of the Kingdom and look forward to progressing our relationship as we play our part in growing the crypto industry in Bahrain and across the GCC."

Bahrain, a pioneering hub for digital asset regulation within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, was among the first to issue crypto-asset licences in the region, cementing itself as a leading hub for crypto services and fintech innovations in the region. As the island nation's investment promotion agency, Bahrain EDB works closely with potential and existing clients providing key services that include industry assessments and strategic advisory, in line with its mandate of attracting investments into Bahrain.

Crypto.com continues to actively grow and expand its ecosystem, with more than 100 million users worldwide.

The announcement builds on Crypto.com's regulatory licensing momentum globally, having received its Virtual Asset Service Provider Licence from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and the launch of the Crypto.com Exchange for institutional investors in April 2024. Cypto.com is additionally licensed for specific services in key markets around the world, including Singapore, France, Australia, Ireland, Malta, United Kingdom, United States, Canada, and South Korea.

For more information, please contact:

Abdulelah Abdulla

Communications Department

Economic Development Board

Phone: +973-39798919

E-mail: internationalmedia@bahrainedb.com

About Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB)

The Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) is an investment promotion agency with overall responsibility for attracting investment into the Kingdom and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate. The Bahrain EDB works with the government and both current and prospective investors, to ensure that Bahrain's investment climate is attractive, to communicate the key strengths, and to identify where opportunities exist for further economic growth through investment.

The Bahrain EDB focuses on several economic sectors that capitalise on Bahrain's competitive advantages and provide significant investment opportunities. These sectors include financial services, manufacturing, logistics, ICT, and tourism. For more information on the Bahrain EDB visit www.bahrainedb.com.

SOURCE: Bahrain Economic Development Board

View the original press release on accesswire.com