PerfectPRO Painters Ottawa: Edmonton Painters Offer Vital Support to Small Businesses Amid Economic Recovery

PerfectPRO Painters' professional and affordable services assist Edmonton's homeowners and small businesses, contributing significantly to the city's economy.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / With more than 33,000 businesses in the Edmonton region, 94% of which are small businesses, the demand for affordable and professional services is higher than ever. According to the City of Edmonton Economic Indicators Report, local small businesses contribute approximately 30% of Edmonton's GDP and employ over 250,000 people.

When businesses are navigating post-COVID challenges, such as a 20.4% rise in bankruptcies and a 72.7% increase in debt settlements, Edmonton's small businesses are seeking reliable partners to help maintain their operations. PerfectPRO Painters is answering the call with its affordable, high-quality painting services.

Specializing in residential and commercial painting, PerfectPRO Painters is committed to helping Edmonton's small businesses thrive despite economic pressures. With expertise in interior and exterior painting, PerfectPRO Painters ensures that businesses, particularly in industries like construction, professional services, and retail, can maintain their buildings with impeccable finishes while staying within budget. Their "Price-Matching Guarantee" promises the best value for every client, giving local businesses the competitive edge they need in tough times.

"Edmonton's small businesses are the backbone of our economy," said Justin Assaly, Co-Owner of PerfectPRO Painters. "We understand the challenges they face and aim to provide services that help them maintain a professional appearance without breaking the bank."

As the Edmonton economy recovers, small businesses need every advantage to stay competitive. Edmonton homeowners can also benefit from their residential painting services, which can significantly increase their home's market value. PerfectPRO Painters is here to help them achieve that edge through expert painting services that make their spaces look their absolute best.

This new location enables these painters to help small businesses across Edmonton protect and enhance their property investments during these challenging economic times.

For further details, visit https://perfectpropainters.ca/locations/edmonton or schedule a consultation at (613) 801-2385.

About PerfectPRO Painters

PerfectPRO Painters is a trusted family-owned painting company serving homeowners and businesses across Canada. With over 40 years of combined experience, they specialize in delivering high-quality, fast, and affordable painting services, backed by a "Price-Matching Guarantee" and a one-year warranty.

