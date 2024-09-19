Biomedical Waste Solutions: San Francisco Medical Waste Disposal Firm Mitigates Increase in Needlestick Injuries With Key Resource

Each year, the CDC estimates that around 385,000 healthcare workers in the United States suffer from needlestick and sharps-related injuries.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / With a surge in needlestick injuries becoming a pressing issue, BioMedical Waste Solutions, a top medical waste disposal company, with locations in San Francisco, CA, is actively informing the public about the dangers of improper medical waste disposal, including needles.

The CDC estimates that around 385,000 needlestick and sharps-related injuries occur per year among U.S. healthcare workers. This number is likely understated due to underreporting, especially in private residences where elderly individuals and the 38.4 million Americans with diabetes rely on needle usage daily.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the risks of sharps injuries in transmitting severe diseases, with global annual infection rates among healthcare workers as follows:

Nearly 2,005,000 cases of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus)

66,000 cases of hepatitis B virus (HBV)

16,000 cases of hepatitis C virus (HCV)

These infections can lead to fatal outcomes or long-term health complications, including disabilities.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) states that one-third of sharps injuries occur at the point of disposal, emphasizing the necessity of stringent medical waste disposal practices to protect healthcare workers and the general public.

To tackle this critical issue, the San Francisco medical waste disposal company BioMedical Waste Solutions publicly released The Definitive Guide to Medical Waste Disposal in 2024. This guide offers essential information on the safe disposal of needles, syringes, and other sharp objects, reflecting the company's commitment to improving safety and preventing the spread of infections through proper waste management.

The guide features five essential tips for preventing needlestick injuries:

Make use of FDA-approved sharps disposal containers.

Ensure disposal containers are not overfilled.

Do not insert your hand into disposal containers.

Avoid trying to recap needles.

Store sharp objects and disposal containers away from children.

JP Richards, Director of Communications at BioMedical Waste Solutions, said, "The increasing rate of needlestick injuries and their serious repercussions on healthcare workers and the community are of great concern. Our guide is crucial for preventing these injuries and ensuring the safety of healthcare providers and individuals handling needles at home. We are committed to providing reliable San Francisco medical waste disposal solutions. Together, we can reduce the risks associated with needlestick injuries."

BioMedical Waste Solutions is a prominent San Francisco medical waste disposal company that encourages healthcare facilities, professionals, and needle users to check out its guide for effective sharps and medical waste disposal. The company's expertise and advanced technology guarantee the secure handling, transport, and disposal of medical waste, complying with the highest national, state, and local standards.

For further details on safe medical waste disposal or to view the guide from BioMedical Waste Solutions, please visit their website at https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/medical-waste-disposal/ or reach out directly at 346-660-4994 or JPRichards@BioMedicalWasteSolutions.com. To learn more about this San Francisco medical waste disposal company, visit: https://www.biomedicalwastesolutions.com/locations/california/san-francisco-medical-waste-disposal/.

