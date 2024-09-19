INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: First-Ever Powder & Bulk Solids Texas Conference Highlights Industry Need for Regional Technical Education

The Houston event provided the latest insights in powder technology from artificial intelligence to diversity with a focused lens on the southern market and engaging a new generation of engineers.

The Powder & Bulk Solids Texas Conference (PBS TX Conference), the first-ever conference focused on cutting-edge insights in the southern region for engineers in bulk materials and processing, finished mid-September with an expansive slate of speakers and panelists from the ranks of Dow, ExxonMobil, Copieron and Jenike & Johanson.

As a complement to the biennial International Powder and Bulk Solids ( iPBS ) event in Rosemont, IL, the intimate Texas conference featured more than 30 hours of programming over two days of learning and networking. Educational tracks featured topics covering Bulk Solids Storage and Retrieval Logistics, Combustible Dust Safety, Conveying and Feeding, Dust Control and Safety, Processing and Quality and Wet Processing for both seasoned professionals and new entrants in the industry.

As part of the extensive educational sessions, the conference delivered a robust lineup of 20 plus speakers, engaging attendees from across the region. One key emerging theme, Multigenerational Safety, examined workplace culture and behavioral differences from social responsibility to safety practices for the incoming generation of professionals. The Women in Processing panel, featuring bulk processing leaders discussed career guidance, current trends and innovations as well as the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) across the sector. Texas A&M lecturers also led a session on Ethics in Engineering, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing public safety, welfare and sustainability.

"The PBS Texas conference provided education and training to support the development of processing professionals throughout the state," says Steve Everly, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "With Texas ranking first in the U.S. for chemical engineers, the engagement from attendees underscored the value and critical need for a local market platform to connect and dive deeper into what is happening through the business."

Other highlights from the conference are available on "Powder & Bulk Solids," the leading publication for powder bulk material processing.

The International Powder Bulk Solids Conference (iPBS) returns to Rosemont, IL from April 29-May 1, 2025, at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.

