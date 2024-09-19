DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 19-Sep-2024 / 17:44 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 23 August 2024 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 19/09/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 11,054 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 770.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 766.00 Average price paid per share (GBp) 767.8093

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 39,682,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,796,030 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 35,886,309. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

19 September 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 19 September 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 767.8093 11,054

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 119 766.00 08:39:49 00071448895TRLO0 XLON 99 766.00 10:43:50 00071453401TRLO0 XLON 331 766.00 10:46:36 00071453523TRLO0 XLON 3043 766.00 11:46:43 00071455472TRLO0 XLON 198 766.00 11:46:43 00071455473TRLO0 XLON 660 766.00 11:46:43 00071455474TRLO0 XLON 204 766.00 11:46:43 00071455475TRLO0 XLON 2 766.00 11:46:46 00071455476TRLO0 XLON 2 766.00 12:58:49 00071457545TRLO0 XLON 1070 766.00 13:39:33 00071458839TRLO0 XLON 5000 770.00 14:38:58 00071461775TRLO0 XLON 326 766.00 15:56:00 00071464253TRLO0 XLON

