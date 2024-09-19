Entergy Corporation: Entergy Provides $3M To Help Vulnerable Customers "Beat the Heat" and Save Money This Summer

Through energy bill assistance and essential resources, Entergy has helped customers in need stay safe during the severe summer heat

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / With soaring high temperatures this summer, Entergy donated $3 million to help its low-income customers become more energy efficient and save money on their energy bills. Through Entergy's "Beat the Heat" program, customers received bill payment assistance, fans, energy efficiency kits, home weatherization and invaluable support from local community partners. The company also launched Single Stop, a free program that helps households in need access financial assistance and more.

"We are deeply committed to empowering our customers, especially during challenging times like the summer heat," said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility. "Through our 'Beat the Heat' program and our partnerships with local organizations, we're helping our neighbors stay safe, cool and reduce their energy expenses. We're proud to provide ongoing support to those who need it most in the communities we serve."

For 23 years, Entergy has partnered with local organizations across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas to ease the burden of hot summer temperatures resulting in increased usage and higher energy costs for our most vulnerable customers. Year after year, this collaborative program provides customers with energy bill assistance, tools and resources, and support during the critical summer months. Through this program the company:

Donated more than $2.8 million in funds from Entergy shareholders, employees and customers to The Power to Care program , which provides energy bill assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities.

Provided 3 million customers with free access to Single Stop, an online resource that connects households in need with financial assistance and more. More than 8,000 Entergy customers completed the Single Stop screening, which identified more than $61 million in potential financial aid and other resources.

Awarded more than $83,250 in grants to vulnerable customers to provide free resources like electric fans and home weatherization kits.

Donated $25,000 to local organizations that weatherized homes for customers in need.

Held Entergy Navigators fairs in underserved communities, providing customers with assistance and resources to help manage their bills, energy efficiency kits, pro bono legal aid, Kids to College savings accounts and more.

Provided more than 3,900 free electric fans to help customers beat high temperatures and save on electricity bills throughout the summer.

Distributed over 900 energy efficiency kits to customers. The kits included money-saving LED lightbulbs, advanced power strips, bathroom faucet aerators and V-seal weather-stripping.

Over 200 low-income homes were weatherproofed during neighborhood sweeps that were held in select, underserved communities.

Savings programs and bill help

Entergy offers several energy efficiency and bill help programs, including:

Our newly launched Bill Toolkit website connects customers to bill management, energy efficiency and financial assistance resources. This new resource helps customers explore simple ways they can lower their electricity use and costs.

The Power to Care program provides emergency bill payment help to older adults and customers with disabilities.

Our partnership with Single Stop helps build pathways out of poverty by connecting our customers to available resources in a one-stop site. Single Stop makes it easy for customers to check if they qualify for financial assistance and connects them with opportunities for education, counseling, training and support.

myAdvisor lets customers track their energy usage and alerts them on how much power they use each day.

Level Billing allows customers to "level out" spikes in seasonal energy use, making their energy bills more consistent every month.

Payment arrangements for customers needing flexibility with paying their energy bill.

Entergy is dedicated to ensuring all customers have access to the resources and support they need to stay safe and comfortable year-round. To learn more about our customer assistance programs, visit billtoolkit.entergy.com.

