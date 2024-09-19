Kifiya Financial Technology: Kifiya Becomes First Ethiopian Fintech to Receive Prestigious "Product Innovation of the Year" Award at the Global Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Finance Awards 2024

This recognition highlights the company's commitment to building a digitally and financially inclusive future by leveraging AI and cutting-edge technology

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Kifiya (www.Kifiya.com), a leading AI-powered, alternative data-driven scoring, embedded finance, and AgTech company, has been awarded the prestigious Silver Award in the Product Innovation of the Year category in Africa at the Global SME Finance Awards 2024, held as part of the Global SME Finance Forum in São Paulo, Brazil on September 17, 2024.

The Global SME Finance Awards, organized by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the SME Finance Forum, recognizes and celebrates institutions that have delivered innovative products and services and achieved impressive results in expanding finance and services to SMEs. Kifiya is the first Ethiopian company to win this award. This recognition highlights the company's commitment to building a digitally and financially inclusive future by leveraging AI and cutting-edge technology to bridge the credit and market access gap in Sub-Saharan Africa.

"Receiving this award reflects our ongoing dedication to empowering African MSMEs, SHFs and low-middle-income individuals through AI-powered and data-driven solutions," said Munir Duri, CEO and founder of Kifiya. "This also demonstrates Ethiopia's new-found drive for innovation led by the reforms instituted by our Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, which have created an enabling environment and policies that foster and encourage innovation, allowing companies like ours to thrive."

Unlocking Market Potential for SMEs

Africa's SME sector, which represents up to 90% of all businesses and provides 60% of total employment, is crucial in driving economic growth for the continent. However, many SMEs struggle with limited access to finance, a challenge that Kifiya is tackling head-on. By providing digital platforms that improve market access and address the financing needs of these businesses, Kifiya is unlocking new growth opportunities.

In Ethiopia, where 50% of the adult population remains unbanked, Kifiya's financial solutions create pathways for thousands of SMEs to access much-needed credit and financial services. The company's efforts have led to increased financial inclusion, stability, and growth for local businesses, contributing significantly to Ethiopia's economic development.

Empowering SMEs and Low-Income Communities through Innovation

Kifiya's AI-powered alternative credit scoring and rating technology infrastructure solves the challenges of MSMEs' lack of collateral and credit history, enabling them to be credit-scored and access uncollateralized credit for the first time in Ethiopia. One of the earliest successes of rolling out this infrastructure was a partnership with the Cooperative Bank of Oromia, which introduced a digital lending product that has enabled close to 300,000 MSMEs to access over $100 million in uncollateralized credit to date.

Kifiya's intelligent embedded finance tech infrastructure enables banks to originate, extend, manage, and collect uncollateralized digital credit and provide Sharia-compliant financial products relevant and appropriate to MSMEs in agri-food systems, manufacturing, and service sectors. The platform enables FinTechs and businesses to embed inventory credit and BNPL financial services, digitize eCommerce trade processes, and provide MSMEs with inventory credit.

The company also offers an AgTech platform that digitizes smallholder farmers, enabling them to access credit, inputs, markets, and microinsurance to protect against climate-related risks and improve productivity. To date, more than 1.5 million smallholder farmers in Ethiopia have accessed more than $10 million of agricultural inputs.

In the transportation sector, Kifiya's Mobility as a Service (MaaS) technology revolutionizes travel booking and payments, providing eco-friendly and convenient travel solutions.

Kifiya's Insurance Technology (Insurtech) provides a digital marketplace for affordable microinsurance products, ensuring low-income individuals can secure their futures against financial risks.

Driving System-Level Change in Sub-Saharan Africa

Recognizing that innovation can address many development challenges, Kifiya has combined its extensive AI and technology experience with a market system approach to design and implement solutions that target market inefficiencies and failures. Kifiya is utilizing its AI-powered products and data-driven infrastructure to drive the adoption of digital financial services and enable access to financial services and markets, one country at a time.

Munir Duri emphasized, "Our approach is about more than just technology. We are committed to driving sustainable, inclusive growth by solving systemic challenges that prevent millions of Africans from accessing finance and markets. This award motivates us to continue innovating and expanding our solutions across Africa."

The company's data-driven technology infrastructure supports financial institutions, smallholder farmers, low-to-middle-income individuals and MSMEs in accessing relevant credit products, reducing costs, and enhancing service delivery.

Looking Ahead: Scaling Impact Across Africa

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects an average 4.0% GDP growth rate for sub-Saharan Africa in 2025. With Africa's population expected to reach 1.9 billion by 2050, Kifiya's technology-driven solutions are poised to play a pivotal role in this economic transformation.

Kifiya's ongoing efforts to address the $400 billion credit gap and unlock market access for 44 million MSMEs and smallholder farmers will be critical to driving economic growth and financial inclusion across Sub-Saharan Africa. With a focus on scaling its innovative products, Kifiya is well-positioned to continue leading the charge in Africa's digital financial services industry.

