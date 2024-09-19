Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 20:02 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Plus Lending Expands With Retirement Mortgage Solutions Division

New Division Dedicated to Helping Retired and Senior Homeowners Unlock the Potential of Their Home Equity

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Today, Premier Plus Lending, an innovative and fast-growing mortgage lender in Los Angeles, has announced that it launched a new division, Retirement Mortgage Solutions. The new division focuses on the needs of retired and elderly homeowners who wish to benefit from their property's equity. The division aims to assist the retired and senior adult community's financial needs by providing a variety of mortgage products tailored to their needs.

Retirement Mortgage Solutions will be led by Joe Conrad, a 35-year mortgage industry veteran. Joe has extensive knowledge in the reverse mortgage space, having played a pivotal role in building a reverse mortgage division with a national lender. With a proven track record in growing a division that serves the needs of the retired and senior adult community, he firmly believes that home equity is, at times, their biggest asset that is being underutilized.

"We are very pleased to have a knowledgeable expert like Joe join our team. He is committed to providing excellent service and has an in-depth understanding of reverse mortgage," said Artin Babayan, CEO of Premier Plus Lending.

About Premier Plus Lending: Founded by Artin Babayan, a top 150 loan officer nationwide, Premier Plus Lending was created to be a space where like-minded members of the lending community could assemble to make a fresh approach to the mortgage industry. Where legacy lending corporations can be impersonal, slow-moving, and unreliable, Premier Plus Lending is responsive, resourceful, and committed to providing tailored service and robust lending commitments borrowers and agents can rely on. The Premier Plus Lending approach inspires trust in real estate agents, generates solutions for buyers, and fosters a spirit of growth, creativity, and collaboration. Premier Plus Lending is invested in everyone's success.

Contact Information

Premier Plus Lending
info@premierpluslending.com
800.963.4623

SOURCE: Premier Plus Lending

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.