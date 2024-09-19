Premier Plus Lending Expands With Retirement Mortgage Solutions Division

New Division Dedicated to Helping Retired and Senior Homeowners Unlock the Potential of Their Home Equity

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Today, Premier Plus Lending, an innovative and fast-growing mortgage lender in Los Angeles, has announced that it launched a new division, Retirement Mortgage Solutions. The new division focuses on the needs of retired and elderly homeowners who wish to benefit from their property's equity. The division aims to assist the retired and senior adult community's financial needs by providing a variety of mortgage products tailored to their needs.

Retirement Mortgage Solutions will be led by Joe Conrad, a 35-year mortgage industry veteran. Joe has extensive knowledge in the reverse mortgage space, having played a pivotal role in building a reverse mortgage division with a national lender. With a proven track record in growing a division that serves the needs of the retired and senior adult community, he firmly believes that home equity is, at times, their biggest asset that is being underutilized.

"We are very pleased to have a knowledgeable expert like Joe join our team. He is committed to providing excellent service and has an in-depth understanding of reverse mortgage," said Artin Babayan, CEO of Premier Plus Lending.

About Premier Plus Lending: Founded by Artin Babayan, a top 150 loan officer nationwide, Premier Plus Lending was created to be a space where like-minded members of the lending community could assemble to make a fresh approach to the mortgage industry. Where legacy lending corporations can be impersonal, slow-moving, and unreliable, Premier Plus Lending is responsive, resourceful, and committed to providing tailored service and robust lending commitments borrowers and agents can rely on. The Premier Plus Lending approach inspires trust in real estate agents, generates solutions for buyers, and fosters a spirit of growth, creativity, and collaboration. Premier Plus Lending is invested in everyone's success.

