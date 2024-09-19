Remington & Vernick Engineers: RVE Names Three New Executive Vice Presidents

Ensuring the delivery of complex, interesting projects to clients

CHERRY HILL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Remington & Vernick Engineers (RVE) is pleased to announce three significant promotions of key firm leaders into new positions. Stephanie Cuthbert, PE, CME, Principal is the firm's Executive Vice President of the Water/Wastewater Division; Edward Dennis, Jr., PE, PP, CME, Principal is the Executive Vice President of the Shore Division and Paul D. Cray, PE, PP, CME, Principal is the Executive Vice President of the North Jersey Division.

"The need for these new positions is a direct result of RVE's strategic growth and underscores our commitment to strong, proven leadership moving into 2025," said Leonard A. Faiola, PE, PP, CME, President and CEO. "These leaders will ensure that we continue to deliver the high-quality service needed to help our clients reach their goals and result in successful projects."

Stephanie Cuthbert, PE, CME, Principal has transformed our water/wastewater services - one of the firm's foundational areas - into a thriving division that delivers exceptional services to clients in all the regions we serve. Under her leadership, the division has experienced steady growth and has been at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions. In her new position, Stephanie will work collaboratively across the firm to guarantee that our clients enjoy outstanding service as we enhance our water/wastewater offerings.

Edward Dennis, Jr., PE, PP, CME, Principal will oversee the Shore Division, made up of the Cape Atlantic region and surrounding areas of New Jersey. Headquartered in our newest location on Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township, the Shore Division also includes our Toms River and Wildwood offices. Edward will broaden his focus in this new position to ensure that clients throughout the Shore Division receive consistent, high-quality services that meet budgetary and schedule goals.

Paul D. Cray, PE, PP, CME, Principal will assume executive leadership of our entire North Jersey Division, which includes offices in Secaucus and Marlboro Township, as well as services in Lakewood Township. His record of successfully growing and retaining clients in Northern New Jersey makes him an ideal candidate for this role, as he aims to enhance client satisfaction and improve project delivery in this key area.

