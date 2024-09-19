Anzeige
WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
19.09.24
21:45 Uhr
191,40 Euro
-2,12
-1,10 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reskilling and Investing in Communities Are Crucial During the AI Revolution, IBM's Chief Impact Officer Says

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / IBM
By Julia Hood

Originally published by Business Insider

There's a saying now that everyone is repeating: AI is not going to take your job, but somebody with AI skills will. So we want to make sure we're bringing those AI skills to our learners so that they can be successful in these tech jobs.

Every industry is going to be revolutionized with AI; it's a useful innovation. We want to make sure that people can take advantage of those jobs, and that helps worker well-being.

Continue reading here.

Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM's chief impact officer. IBM

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
