Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2024) - CBUSA, the nation's leading group purchasing organization for home builders, is excited to announce its upcoming event, The Summit, a premier conference aimed at fostering community and collaboration within the residential construction industry. Taking place in Minneapolis, Sept. 23-24, The Summit will bring together builders, suppliers and national brand partners for two days of industry-leading insights, networking and growth opportunities.

"For nearly two decades, CBUSA has been the leading network for custom, independent home builders with 37 chapters in cities nationwide," said Brian Pavlick, president of CBUSA. "By bringing together more of our membership - alongside key suppliers and industry leaders - we're creating an environment where innovation, learning and business growth take center stage."

CBUSA selected Minneapolis for its rich industrial history. Minneapolis, once the flour milling capital of the world, provides a symbolic backdrop for an event focused on revitalizing and transforming modern homebuilding practices.

Attendees of The Summit will be treated to an exciting lineup of keynote speakers, including Laura Kohler, Chief Sustainable Living Officer of Kohler; Daunte Culpepper, former Minnesota Vikings quarterback; Tim Sullivan, Chief Advisory Officer at Zonda; Mark D. Williams, founder of Mark D. Williams Custom Homes and host of the popular "Curious Builder" podcast; and Jon Walker, Chief Technology Officer of Buildertrend. These speakers aim to inspire, inform and motivate attendees to embrace leadership and new strategies in the residential construction space.

"The home building industry is facing unprecedented challenges, but also tremendous opportunities," Sullivan said. "At The Summit, those opportunities will be laid bare. I'm honored to keynote this event and equip attendees with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions, navigate economic shifts and ultimately drive the success of their businesses in the months and years ahead."

The two-day conference will feature breakout sessions, panel discussions and an exhibition of national brand partners, including Kohler, Ferguson and Sherwin Williams. Attendees will also enjoy exclusive networking events at Mill City Museum, Punch Bowl Social and Sunday evening's Minnesota Vikings game against the Houston Texans.

About CBUSA

A subsidiary of Buildertrend, CBUSA is the premier group purchasing organization for the nation's top independent home builders. For nearly 20 years, CBUSA has empowered over 800 members across 37 chapters to grow their businesses, increase profits and gain a competitive edge in the residential construction industry. By leveraging the collective purchasing power of a national organization, CBUSA enables its members to drive down material costs, improve service levels and protect against price increases. CBUSA continues to build a strong community of industry leaders dedicated to collaboration, innovation and success. Learn more about CBUSA here.

