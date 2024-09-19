Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024
WKN: A111AY | ISIN: NO0010708068 | Ticker-Symbol: 213
Tradegate
19.09.24
21:48 Uhr
0,271 Euro
+0,076
+39,12 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.09.2024 21:46 Uhr
Vow ASA: Notification of trade - primary insider

Forced by its lender, 1 432 845 shares in Vow ASA have today been sold for Badin Invest Limited, a company associated with the CEO in Vow ASA Henrik Badin.

After this transaction, Mr. Badin owns through Badin Invest Limited, 2 912 778 shares in the Company.

Today, the lender has informed Badin Invest that the debt has been settled, that it has stopped selling shares, and that pending final settlement, no further shares will be sold.

Please refer to the attached Notification of transaction. For background, see similar announcement of trade dated 9 September 2024.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • VOW - Notification of transaction (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3bc6469-31b0-45e0-b31a-2cbf412fd87a)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
