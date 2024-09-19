Salt Lake City Small Business Accountant, Downing & Co., Helps Local Companies Save Up to $1M Annually With Expert Tax Planning

Downing & Co. Offers Unmatched Tax Services to Secure Financial Futures for Salt Lake City's Businesses

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Downing & Co., a leading Salt Lake City Small Business Accountant, provides the expert tax planning and advisory services that businesses in Salt Lake City need to save between $10,000 and $1 million annually.





In a city where 92% of businesses are classified as "small," employing 50 or fewer people, the importance of effective financial management cannot be overstated. As Salt Lake City's economy continues to evolve, with industries like healthcare, education, finance, and tech taking center stage, local businesses feel pressured to maximize their financial efficiency.

The local business landscape is diverse, with the food and beverage, arts/entertainment, and hospitality sectors still grappling with the effects of economic downturns. Roberta Reichgelt, Director of Business Development for Salt Lake City's Department of Economic Development, highlights the ongoing struggles: "Many are still struggling, and might be still struggling in 2024."

However, Salt Lake City is also home to a booming tech industry and an evolving startup culture fueled by a business-friendly environment, robust job market, and a well-educated workforce. In this dynamic environment, small businesses increasingly turn to specialized accounting services to navigate the complexities of tax planning and secure their financial futures.

"Salt Lake City is a city of opportunity, but also one of challenges, especially for small businesses," says Tim Downing, Managing Principal of Downing & Co. "As a Salt Lake City Small Business Accountant, we recognize the unique needs of our clients across various industries from tech startups to family-owned restaurants. Our goal is to help them keep more of their hard-earned money and position their businesses for long-term success."

Established in 1964, Downing & Co. has evolved beyond traditional accounting to offer a comprehensive range of financial services, including tax planning, estate planning, and wealth management. The firm's client-centric approach ensures that each business receives a customized action plan designed to minimize tax liability and maximize returns on investment. Many clients see a 10x ROI on their tax planning efforts.

"We're not just here for tax season," Downing adds. "We're here year-round, guiding our clients through every financial decision so they can focus on what they do best - running their businesses."

For small business owners in Salt Lake City, partnering with Downing & Co. means more than just compliance - it means proactive financial management that aligns with the city's vibrant and growing economy. To discover the untapped opportunities in your tax strategies, schedule a free consultation with Downing & Co. today.

For more information on Salt Lake City Small Business Accountant Downing & Co., schedule your free consultation or visit https://downingpdx.com/locations/small-business-accountant-salt-lake-city/. Call us at (385) 519-0666.

About Downing & Co.:

Downing & Co. is a leading estate planning CPA firm dedicated to helping high-net-worth individuals and small businesses save up to 40% in taxes now and for the legacy they leave behind. Established in 1964, Downing & Co. offers comprehensive services, including tax planning, accounting and bookkeeping services, estate planning, and wealth management.

