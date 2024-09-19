Tenon Medical, Inc.: Tenon Medical Announces Issuance of Three Notices of Allowance for Patent Applications from the USPTO

Tenon Now Holds 9 Granted Patents and 26 Pending Applications for the Catamaran® SI Joint Fusion System Worldwide

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company transforming care for patients suffering from certain Sacroiliac Joint (SIJ) disorders, today announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") issued three (3) Notices of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application Numbers 17,469,132 and 17/468,811, both entitled "Sacroiliac Joint Stabilization Prostheses", and 18/612,032, entitled "Systems, Apparatus and Methods for Stabilizing Sacroiliac Joints". The U.S. patents based on the applications should thus issue within the next ninety (90) days.

U.S. Pat. App. Nos. 17,469,132 and 17/468,811 are directed to SI joint prostheses that include unique drug delivery compositions that aid in bone growth about and within the prostheses when implanted in a SI joint. U.S. Pat. App. No. 18/612,032 is directed to SI joint prostheses with unique configurations to correct failed SI joint stabilization with alternative commercial SI joint implants without requiring removal of the failed implant.

The three (3) U.S. patents, when issued, will further enhance the Company's growing patent portfolio for its Catamaran® SI Joint implant system, which now comprises nine (9) issued U.S. and foreign (International) patents, and twenty-six (26) pending U.S. and foreign patent applications.

"A critical component of our growth strategy is pursuing and obtaining effective intellectual property protection for the key technology, processes and devices of our Catamaran® SI Joint Fusion System. As we advance our commercialization efforts, we are pleased to have reinforcement by the USPTO, which has again provided us with Notice of Allowances for these three new patents," said Richard Ginn, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Tenon Medical. "As we continue to aggressively develop our intellectual property, we have added a number of new patents and patent applications, including the three (3) soon to be issued U.S. patents and three (3) recently filed U.S. patent applications. IP efforts such as these serve to further solidify our international patent portfolio, protect our technology platform, strengthen our competitive position in the industry, and underscore our commitment to innovation in advancing a less invasive approach to the SI joint."

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company formed in 2012, has developed The Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System that offers a novel, less invasive approach to the SI joint using a single, robust titanium implant. The system features the Catamaran Fixation Device which passes through both the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, stabilizing and transfixing the SI Joint along its longitudinal axis. The angle and trajectory of the Catamaran surgical approach is also designed to provide a pathway away from critical neural and vascular structures and into the strongest cortical bone. Since the national launch of the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System in October 2022 Tenon is focused on two commercial opportunities with its System in the SI Joint market which includes: 1) Primary SI Joint procedures, and 2) Revision procedures of failed SI Joint implants. For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com.

