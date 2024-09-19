Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art's Sofía Ruiz Wins the Best Overseas Artist Prize at 2024 Women in Art Prize

On September 18, 2024, London's iconic Roundhouse hosted the 7th Annual Women's Emerging Artist Award 2024, a prestigious event dedicated to celebrating emerging female artists from across the globe.

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Costa Rican artist Sofía Ruiz, represented by MÍRAME Fine Art, was awarded The Best Overseas Artist Prize for her powerful oil painting "Mysterious Allies." This accolade recognizes Ruiz's ability to evoke deep emotional responses through her exploration of memory, identity, and disconnection. https://miramefineart.com/sofia-ruiz-women-in-art-prize-2024/





Mysterious Allies, Sofía Ruiz

Oil on Canvas





Ruiz's win underscores her growing international influence and the significant impact of her work within the contemporary art world. Known for her surreal, dreamlike portraits and evocative figurative style, this achievement solidifies her place as a promising emerging artist on the global stage.

A Platform for Emerging Female Artists

The Women in Art Prize is a leading initiative committed to promoting and supporting the careers of women in the fields of painting and photography. Organized by the Women in Art community, this not-for-profit prize provides an invaluable platform for female artists early in their careers, offering visibility, mentorship, and career-building opportunities.

Each year, 22 finalists are selected from a competitive pool of applicants, with their works showcased in a high-profile exhibition in London, promoting recognition and career growth. This year's prize highlights a diverse array of emerging talents, furthering the conversation about gender representation in the arts.

Supported by notable sponsors such as The Eve Arnold Award and The Art Academy London, the prize plays a crucial role in empowering women artists and promoting greater diversity in the contemporary art landscape.

Sofía Ruiz: Crafting Personal Narratives

Ruiz's work delves into emotional complexities, exploring memory, identity, and family dynamics. Inspired by her own life, particularly her family's struggles with memory disorders-her mother's amnesia and her grandmother's battle with Alzheimer's-Ruiz's paintings reflect themes of disconnection and fragmentation. Her surreal, dreamlike portraits often depict children in suspended states, surrounded by abstract, uncanny forms, inviting viewers to engage with the fragile, transient nature of memory.

Her award-winning piece, "Mysterious Allies," is a poignant meditation on these themes, combining personal history with a universal exploration of human connection. The symbolism in Ruiz's art creates a deep emotional resonance, combining vulnerability with a quiet strength.

Recognition and Growing Global Influence

Ruiz has exhibited her work within Costa Rica and internationally, including at the Museum of Costa Rican Art, the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, and the European Museum of Modern Art in Barcelona. Her victory as The Best Overseas Artist at the Women in Art Prize further elevates her profile as a rising star in the global contemporary art scene.

As her international recognition continues to grow, now is an ideal moment to explore the work of an artist whose career is rapidly gaining momentum. Visit MÍRAME Fine Art to discover more of Sofía Ruiz's evocative and powerful paintings.

Contact Information

Belinda Seppings

Co-Founder

belinda@miramefineart.com

+447821591397

SOURCE: MÍRAME Fine Art

View the original press release on newswire.com.