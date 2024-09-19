Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2024) - Monika Ille, Chief Executive Officer, Aboriginal Peoples Television Network, ("APTN" or the "Company") and her team joined David Clarke, Head of Government Affairs, TMX Group, to celebrate APTN's remarkable 25-year journey in Indigenous broadcasting. This milestone celebrates not only APTN's dedication to providing a platform for indigenous voices but also the vital role it has played in enriching Canada's media landscape.





Launched in 1999 as the world's first national Indigenous broadcaster, APTN has grown into a global leader in showcasing the vibrant diversity of Indigenous Peoples across Turtle Island and beyond.

APTN is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the launch of APTN Languages September 1st, a second national network offering diverse programming all in Indigenous languages. This achievement represents the culmination of 25 years of innovative work in Indigenous media, providing viewers across the country with unprecedented access to Indigenous content.

For the very first time, a fully Indigenous language channel will be available to all Canadians. APTN Languages offers a rich variety of content, including dramas, documentaries, news broadcasts, traditional and cultural programs all dedicated to preserving, revitalizing and honouring the linguistic diversity of Indigenous cultures through high-quality, culturally resonant programming.

