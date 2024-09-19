ATLAS FILTRI NORTH AMERICA Announces the Acquisition of Hydro-Flow Filtration Systems

ATLAS FILTRI NORTH AMERICA expands its US based manufacturing and warehousing footprint to support its strong growth across the North American territory.

WALLINGFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / ATLAS FILTRI NORTH AMERICA, a wholly owned subsidiary of ATLAS FILTRI s.r.l., a leading manufacturer of water filtration and treatment solutions since 1975, has successfully completed the acquisition of Hydro-Flow Filtration Systems.

Atlas Filtri

Atlas FIltri HQ in Limena, Italy

Daniele Costantini, President of the group, commented: "It's an important step in our growth plan. The integration of Hydro-Flow's market positioning and their skills and technologies will allow us to widen our product offering to our customers and partners while expanding our Atlas Filtri global footprint."

The acquisition of Hydro-Flow Filtration Systems, a California based manufacturer will allow ATLAS FILTRI NORTH AMERICA to better serve its growing customer base in North America as it expands its offer of US made water filtration products. Hydro-Flow Filtration Systems is renowned for the manufacturing of high-quality carbon-based water filtration products across multiple market verticals.

Alvaro Santos, the CEO of ATLAS FILTRI NORTH AMERICA stated: "We are thrilled to count Hydro-Flow Filtration Systems in our portfolio of companies. The manufacturing capabilities, expertise and experience the company and its staff bring are paramount to our continued product development and distribution into the North American Market. I am also very excited and humbled with the opportunity to work with its former owners and industry veterans, Chuck Lacy and Mounir Ibrahim who have built and grown this company into what it became today and agreed to work within the ATLAS FILTRI Holding.

Both companies are experiencing strong growth and both companies are looking for efficient ways to scale up product development and manufacturing. This presents a unique opportunity to execute significant synergies across both organizations."

ATLAS FILTRI | WE VALUE WHAT REALLY MATTERS. WATER.

ATLAS FILTRI s.r.l. is family-owned, headquartered in Limena, Italy since 1975. It designs and manufacturers best-in-class, environmentally responsible water filtration products. It developed a state-of-the-art, highly automated plastic injection molding production facility in the Northern Italian region since its inception. Over 90% of its products is exported to over 120 countries. Atlas Filtri counts more than 300 distribution partners and 3,000 customers with subsidiaries in the USA in Wallingford, CT and Temecula, CA and China, in Shanghai.

