Blue Sky eLearn Expands Strategic Partnership With Association Forum to Enhance Learning Solutions for Associations

Leading LMS Provider Strengthens Collaboration with Premier Association Community to Enhance Member Education

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Blue Sky eLearn, a leading provider of learning management system (LMS) solutions and virtual events for associations and continuing education providers, today announced its new partnership with Association Forum, the "association of associations" in Chicago. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Blue Sky eLearn's commitment to supporting and advancing the professional practice of association management.





Association Forum, founded in 1916, represents over 44,000 association professionals from more than 1,700 organizations. These member organizations collectively serve over 27 million individual members, engage 9 million donors, and generate $12.3 billion annually in economic impact.

As a Principal Partner, Blue Sky eLearn will be recognized as part of Association Forum's Excelerate Partnership program. Launched in 2023, this comprehensive program offers partners like Blue Sky eLearn a deeper engagement with the association community.

The partnership builds upon an existing relationship between the two organizations. Association Forum currently utilizes Blue Sky eLearn's Path LMS to deliver high-quality online learning experiences to its members. This platform enables Association Forum to offer a wide range of educational content, including on-demand courses, webinars, and virtual events, supporting its mission to provide essential learning and powerful resources to association professionals.

"We're pleased to strengthen our relationship with Association Forum through this new level of partnership," said Philip G. Forte, CEO of Blue Sky eLearn. "Our Path LMS has been supporting Association Forum's educational initiatives, and we look forward to exploring new ways to enhance learning experiences for the association community. This partnership allows us to align our technology more closely with the evolving needs of association professionals."

This collaboration aligns with Association Forum's mission to advance the professional practice of association management and provide its members with essential learning, compelling experiences, and powerful resources.

"Blue Sky eLearn has been an invaluable partner in our mission to deliver top-notch education and resources to our members. As we welcome Blue Sky eLearn as a Principal Partner, we are excited about the opportunities ahead to further elevate professional development for our community." - Artesha Moore, CEO, Association Forum

About Blue Sky eLearn

Blue Sky eLearn is an eLearning solutions provider empowering organizations to create innovative educational experiences. Their award-winning Path LMS and comprehensive suite of services, including learning and development support and virtual event management, have connected organizations to millions of lifelong learners globally for over 20 years. For more information, visit BlueSkyeLearn.com.

About Association Forum

Association Forum, founded in 1916, is the "association of associations" in Chicago. With approximately 3,000 members representing over 44,000 association professionals from more than 1,600 organizations, Association Forum serves as a vital hub for the association community. Its mission is to advance the professional practice of association management and provide members with essential learning, compelling experiences, and powerful resources. For more information, visit AssociationForum.org.

