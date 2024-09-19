Covalon Technologies Ltd.: Covalon to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PST

Covalon Technologies Ltd., ("Covalon"), (TSXV:COV)(OTCQX:CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced that it will be presenting and participating in meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM (Local Time -PST). Brent Ashton, CEO of Covalon, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3056/51094

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, Covalon's presentation will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Covalon

Covalon is a patient-driven medical device company, that provides innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions for advanced wound care, infection control, and medical device coatings. Through a strong portfolio of patented technologies and solutions, we offer innovative, gentle and more compassionate options to aid patients on their healing journey. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTCQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Investor Relations, Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Email: investors@covalon.com

Website: https://covalon.com/

