GEEKOM releases a perfect mini PCs with dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports - GEEKOM GT1 MEGA

TAIPEI, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a Taiwanese tech company also known as the Green Mini PC Global Leader, recently released a strong lineup of flagship mini PCs with Intel Core Ultra processors and dual Ethernet ports, making it possible for users to enjoy impeccable performance and superb networking functionalities at the same time.

One of these mini PCs is the GEEKOM GT1 Mega, which employs a beautiful aluminum chassis with plenty of I/O, including two full-function 40Gbps USB4 Type-C, six USB Type-A, 2 HDMI2.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, an SD card reader and dual Ethernet ports. The two Ethernet jacks are both of 2.5Gbps standard, which not only delivers high-speed and reliable internet connection for people's daily computing chores, but also enables the mini PC to serve more sophisticated networking functionalities as a soft router, a virtual machines, a hardware firewall, or even a home server. Besides, dual Ethernet ports can separate internal and external network connections, providing logical and physical separation of trusted and untrusted network traffic and keeping data safe from potential cyber-attacks.

The GT1 Mega is powered by Intel's latest and smartest Core Ultra processor (up to CoreTM U9-185H) and dual-channel DDR5-5600MHz RAM. Thanks to the new CPU, GPU, and NPU three tier multi-processing architecture, the mini PC is ready to harness the superpowers of Artificial Intelligence. It is compatible with more than 500 AI models across 20+ categories and supports high-performance low-power processing in a wide range of computing scenarios, which include enhancing facial features and blurring the background during video calls, removing the vocals from songs to create karaoke tracks, and generating large-scale images based on texts or voice commands. Basically, the GT1 Mega allows users to finish tasks that used to take hours or even days through only a few keystrokes!

The GEEKOM GT1 Mega,is now available on GEEKOM's official website.

