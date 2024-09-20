SOCO Construction Co.: Sordoni Construction Company Announces New Name, SOCO Construction

BEDMINSTER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Sordoni Construction Co., a trusted name in the construction industry for decades, is proud to announce their new name. The company will now operate under the name SOCO Construction.





This name change represents the completion of a strategic transformation aimed at aligning the company's brand with its vision for the future. SOCO Construction, 'Together, we RISE', embodies our fresh, forward-thinking approach while maintaining the reliability and commitment to excellence that clients, partners, and subcontractors have come to expect. Our Senior Management team will continue to lead under the new name.

Continuity and Reliability

While the name has been updated, the company's dedication to high-quality service and craftsmanship remains unwavering. Those familiar with the Sordoni name can trust that SOCO Construction will continue to deliver the same level of excellence in all projects.

"Our renaming to SOCO Construction marks a new chapter for the company," said Matthew Lorenzo, President and Chief Executive Officer of SOCO Construction. "The name SOCO Construction along with our tagline 'Together, We RISE' reflect our collective commitment to excellence and growth. We are excited to build on our strong foundation and continue serving our clients with the same integrity and quality they've always known."

A Legacy of Excellence, A Future of Innovation

Sordoni has built a strong reputation for innovation and high standards over the years. As SOCO Construction, the company will continue to uphold these values while also embracing new opportunities for growth and development.

"Our new name, SOCO Construction, represents our unified team and our forward-thinking approach," added Seth Levy, Chief Operating Officer of SOCO Construction. "We are dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition with no disruptions to ongoing or future projects. Our clients can continue to expect the same reliable service and exceptional results."

Looking Ahead: A Bold New Identity

As we embrace our new identity as SOCO Construction, we want to take a moment to reflect on our roots as Sordoni Construction. For decades, we have built a reputation for quality, integrity, and reliability. Our renaming to SOCO Construction marks a new chapter in our story, but our dedication to these core values remains the same.

While we move forward under a new name, we continue to honor the legacy and traditions that have earned us the trust of our partners, subcontractors, and clients. SOCO Construction symbolizes unity, collaboration, and a shared vision for success. Our new name along with our tagline, "Together, We RISE," captures the essence of the company's mission to grow alongside its clients and partners.

About SOCO Construction

SOCO Construction, formerly Sordoni Construction Co.*, is a premier construction firm known for its integrity, innovation, and excellence. As an employee-owned company, we are committed to delivering high-quality projects and exceptional service. Our team of dedicated employee-owners ensures that every project is executed with precision and care, fostering a culture of pride and ownership.

*Not affiliated with Sordoni Construction Services, Forty Fort, PA

