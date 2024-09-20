The 2024 World Manufacturing Convention is set to take place from September 20 to 23 in Hefei, Anhui. This year's convention, themed "Smart Manufacturing for a Better Future," will showcase Anhui's "advantageous industries," including new energy vehicles, next-generation information technology, and high-end manufacturing equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919626704/en/

2024 World Manufacturing Convention to Open in Hefei, Anhui (Graphic: Business Wire)

The convention will feature several exhibition areas, including an introductory hall, an international exhibition, displays of major manufacturing achievements by leading nations, exhibitions from guest provinces and cities, high-quality manufacturing development showcases from other regions, and displays of Anhui's achievements in new industrialization. Covering 20,000 square meters, the convention will highlight the latest and most significant innovations in the global manufacturing industry. For the first time, a large outdoor exhibition area will be added in Luogang Park, Hefei, featuring static and dynamic displays of new energy intelligent vehicles, drones, humanoid robots, and more.

Since 2018, the World Manufacturing Convention has been held in Hefei, Anhui, for six consecutive years, providing a crucial platform for global manufacturing exchange and collaboration, as well as promoting the open development of Anhui's manufacturing sector. To date, the convention has attracted over 30,000 guests and facilitated the signing of more than 3,600 cooperative projects, with a total investment exceeding 1.5 trillion yuan.

The World Manufacturing Convention is an important international conference approved by the State Council, serving the overall national diplomatic agenda and acting as a key platform for Anhui's openness and cooperation. This year's convention makes full use of digital technology to create an integrated online and offline exhibition platform. Through digital tools such as virtual exhibitions and intelligent interactions, major activities including the opening ceremony, exhibitions, releases, and matchmaking events will be simultaneously launched online.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919626704/en/

Contacts:

Company Name:World Manufacturing Convention Executive Committee

Contact Person:Cheng Longcan

phone:+8613085059682

Email:media@wmconvention.com

Website:https://www.wmconvention.com