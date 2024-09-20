Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EWDB | ISIN: FI4000552500 | Ticker-Symbol: SMP0
Tradegate
19.09.24
21:56 Uhr
41,680 Euro
-0,170
-0,41 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,76041,82007:39
41,62041,72007:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.09.2024 07:34 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sampo plc's share buybacks 19 September 2024

Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 20 September 2024 at 8:30 am EEST


Sampo plc's share buybacks 19 September 2024

On 19 September 2024, Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Sampo plc's share buybacksAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*Market (MIC Code)
3,02241.69AQEU
42,91341.73CEUX
41241.75TQEX
44,31141.73XHEL
TOTAL90,65841.73

*rounded to two decimals

On 17 June 2024, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 400 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. On 16 September 2024, the Board of Directors of Sampo plc resolved to increase the share buyback programme to EUR 475 million. The programme, which started on 18 June 2024, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 7,029,319 Sampo A shares representing 1.28 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc, taking the issuance of shares on 16 September 2024 into account.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.


On behalf of Sampo plc,
Morgan Stanley


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
FIN-FSA
DEN-FSA
www.sampo.com (https://www.sampo.com)

Attachment

  • Sampo_share_buyback_19_09_2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/921fba2a-14f2-40ec-8f1d-9919d002fa55)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.