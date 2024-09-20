The novel propane heat pump has a coefficient of performance of up to 4. 9 and can reportedly achieve a flow temperature of up to 55 C. UK-based heat pump provider Grant Engineering has unveiled a propane (R290) air source heat pump for applications in residential buildings. The new product is available in five versions with a heating capacity ranging from 4 kW to 15 kW. "The Aerona 290, which will be supplied alongside Grant's award-winning Aerona models, will be available to order from October with the 4kW, 6. 5kW and 9kW units available first and larger outputs of 12kW and 15. 5kW coming in ...

