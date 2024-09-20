Designed for U. S. solar installations, the GEN24 Plus inverter enables users to connect their solar array to home energy storage. From pv magazine USA Fronius has introduced a new hybrid solar inverter called the GEN24 Plus, following the release of its GEN24 residential solar string inverter series. The inverter, intended for U. S. markets, enables homeowners to connect their solar array with battery energy storage. The inverters range from 208 V to 240 V, contain maximum power point tracking (MPPT), and have AC-rated output power ranging from 3. 8 kW to 10 kW, depending on the model. The Fronius ...

