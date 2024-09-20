

4K CAMERA HEAD OLYMPUS CH-S700-08-LB

TOKYO, Sept 20, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, announced today the launch of a new 4K camera head[1], CH-S700-08-LB, for endoscopic urology and gynecology procedures in Europe. The camera head is compatible with the VISERA ELITE III video system center for surgical endoscopy. This product is also set to be launched in Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore as soon as it is ready to comply with the regulations of each country, sequentially from September 2024. The technical development of this product was led by Sony Olympus Medical Solutions Corporation, a joint venture between Olympus and Sony Corporation.This product provides four times the number of pixels than a conventional HD camera head, enabling observation with 4K white light images and 4K NBI (Narrow Band Imaging)[2] images. It is also equipped with the BL (Blue Light)[3] observation function offering versatile imaging capabilities in a single device to address diverse clinical needs. This will support high-quality diagnosis and treatment of urological diseases, including bladder cancer, by providing unprecedented endoscopic image clarity. Through the launch of this product, Olympus aims to enhance the patient care pathway of early diagnosis, minimally invasive treatment, and follow-up for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, thereby improving the standard of care and patient outcomes.[1] A camera head mainly used in endoscopic surgery in combination with an endoscope and peripheral equipment for the purpose of displaying images inside the body on a monitor. This product is also applicable to obstetric and gynecological procedures.[2] NBI (Narrow band imaging) is an imaging technique for examining features such as the small blood vessels in mucosa and the surface patterns. NBI highlights tissue by illuminating it with two narrow bands (wavelengths) of light that are absorbed by the hemoglobin in blood without making use of a fluorescence dye.[3] BL (Blue Light) is an optical-digital technology that supports distinguish cancerous tissue that accumulate certain fluorophores from healthy tissue that has not. Fluorophores are then selectively deposited in a tumor and emit red fluorescence under blue excitation light. As of this release, this function is supported only in Japan. It has not yet been approved for use in Europe per the EU MDR.Background of the launchBladder cancer is one of the most common cancers that occur in the elderly population. With its high prevalence, in conjunction with its vulnerability to multiple recurrences and progression despite local therapy, this leads to a substantial health service burden globally. In particular, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), which is said to account for 75% of bladder cancers, recurs in 31-78% of cases within 5 years after surgery1. In response, Olympus is focused on reducing postoperative recurrence and improving patient outcomes by enhancing cancer detection through urological endoscopy and supporting tumor resection through transurethral surgery. In September 2024, Olympus will launch the VISERA S, endoscopic visualization platform. Designed for office and ambulatory settings, which provides high-definition endoscopic images to support early detection and diagnosis of diseases. Both new product launches, the 4K CH-S700-08-LB and VISERA S, reflect Olympus' commitment to advancing urological care and improving patient outcomes by providing enhanced visibility during surgical procedures.1 Teoh, J.YC., Kamat, A.M., Black, P.C. et al. Recurrence mechanisms of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer - a clinical perspective. Nat Rev Urol 19, 280-294 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41585-022-00578-1Image of Olympus' solution to the entire care pathway in bladder cancerTrue 4K Image Quality and 4K NBIExclusive full 4K image sensor generates 1 billion richer colors (ITU-R BT.2020 standard for a wide color gamut) and four times finer detail than previous generations in HD, enabling the surgeon to see the crucial details of the superficial layer of the mucosa that are important in urologic endoscopic surgery. NBI is a unique optical-digital technology that enhances visualization of mucosal structure and capillary patterns in the bladder using wavelengths that are highly absorbed by hemoglobin. It provides higher contrast and reveals significantly more tissue detail than WLI. This supports more precise lesion detection and resection.Unified Visualization that relevant for endourology proceduresWhile a dedicated system was conventionally required to perform BL observation, this product enables white light observation, NBI observation, and BL observation with a single camera head, eliminating the need for system switches. The BL offers brighter backgrounds with improved color tone and clear contrast in HD for better visibility, contributing to more effective resections. It meets different observation needs depending on the case and supports more efficient operation of the equipment at medical institutions.Effortless Usability and ErgonomicsOne-touch autofocus supports precise endoscopic visualization and can be activated on the camera head body. 