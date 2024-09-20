New research from Germany shows that investing in residential PV remains an optimal choice even when price breaks on electricity and natural gas are applied. The scientists quantified the savings that PV systems achieved between 2019 and 2022, when the COVID-19 crisis and the outburst of the war in Ukrain made prices in the electricity markets extremely volatile. Scientists at the RWTH Aachen University have analyzed the influence that the political measures adopted by the German government to combat rising energy prices in recent years have had on residential PV system profitability and have ...

