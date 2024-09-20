The Second "FROM ZIQUEJIE TERRACES TO THE WORLD" Global Farming Culture Exchange and Mutual Learning Conference Held

LOUDI, China, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 12, the opening ceremony and keynote speeches of the Second "FROM ZIQUEJIE TERRACES TO THE WORLD" Global Farming Culture Exchange and Mutual Learning Conference were presented in Xinhua County, Loudi City, Hunan Province. Over 200 guests, including representatives from international organizations such as the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), diplomats from terrace-cultivating countries like France and Peru, and domestic and international experts from the agriculture, culture, and tourism sectors, gathered to discuss key issues including the protection of global agricultural cultural heritage and the development of the green agricultural economy. Together, they explored ways to preserve and promote farming culture, showcasing Hunan's unique approach to agricultural heritage protection and innovation, while contributing China's solutions for the safeguarding of global agricultural cultural heritage.

During the opening ceremony, the Consensus on the Integrated Development of Terraces in Agriculture, Culture, and Tourism was released. The document promotes the understanding of the value of terraces, the protection of terrace ecosystems, the preservation of farming culture, the active promotion of agriculture, culture, and tourism integration, enhanced international exchange and cooperation, and the innovation of development models. The aim is to promote the effective protection and sustainable development of terraces globally, deepen the integration of agriculture, culture, and tourism, build distinctive terrace-based industrial chains, enhance the overall competitiveness of terrace regions, and achieve ecological, economic, and social benefits for all.

Terraced fields exemplify the harmonious coexistence of human ingenuity and nature. They carry rich agricultural traditions and historical memories, and their value in preserving biodiversity, ensuring food security, and promoting regional economic development is immeasurable. The Ziquejie Terraces, recognized as both a Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System and a World Heritage Irrigation Structure, are the product of the collective labor of the Miao, Yao, Dong, Han, and other ethnic groups throughout history. These terraces are a historical testament to the merging of mountain hunting cultures with rice farming cultures.

Looking ahead, Loudi City will further strengthen the protection of agricultural cultural heritage, promote cultural inheritance, and foster the integration of agriculture, culture, and tourism. Through these efforts, it aims to provide concrete examples of "authentic protection, living use, and industrial integration" for the world.

