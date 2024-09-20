Cape Verde has inaugurated a 5 MW solar array on Sal Island - its largest PV plant to date, according to the Ministry of Energy and Commerce. Cape Verde's Ministry of Energy and Commerce has inaugurated a 5 MW solar plant - the country's largest to date in terms of capacity and efficiency. The project is located in the town of Santa Maria on the island of Sal. It was built by Aguas de Ponta Preta, a company based in Cape Verde. The ministry said the project is part of a series of investments, including eight more solar arrays. "Switching to renewable energy will not only reduce our reliance ...

