Freitag, 20.09.2024
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
20.09.2024 09:06 Uhr
UK & European Small-Business Owners Take CoCo Bubble Tea to New Heights

From its first-ever store in Germany to a new shop opened in a local Spanish mall, the bubble tea brand's expanding support for single-store partners is creating valuable business opportunities in the region while driving its own expansion.

BIRMINGHAM, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After making single-store partnerships available earlier this year, premium bubble tea franchise CoCo Bubble Tea is announcing major milestones in Europe and the UK, along with regional supply chain improvements to further assist partners. To help entrepreneurs understand and access everything CoCo offers franchise partners, the brand will attend The National Franchise Exhibition on October 4-5 in Birmingham, UK (Booth T40).

CoCo Bubble Tea in Franchise Expo

To learn more: https://www.coco-tea.com/Franchise

"CoCo does as much as possible for our franchisee network, and our partners in Europe and the UK have been phenomenal," commented Kody Wong, Director of Business Development at CoCo Bubble Tea. "Their drive and passion for bubble tea have resulted in a number of 'firsts' for the region, and we've responded in kind by working hard to further streamline supply chains and manage down costs."

Distinguished for partner-centric approach

CoCo sets itself apart in the industry by focusing on the long-term success of franchise partners and continuously improving support. In March 2024, CoCo first made single-store franchise partnerships available to individual entrepreneurs in Europe and the UK, while it also expanded region-dedicated supply channels and training programs.

Recently, the brand further augmented supply chain infrastructure in the region to maximize margins for partners. This includes setting up a dedicated regional warehouse to minimize shipping times for materials.

Single-store partners driving growth and localisation

Europe's bubble tea market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% until 2032, and CoCo's single-store partners are helping the brand to harness this growth. Since CoCo's move in March, European and UK markets have reached major growth milestones. These include opening new stores in:

  • Glasgow
  • Rome
  • Antwerp
  • Valencia
  • Granada
  • The first-ever CoCo Bubble Tea shop in Germany

For one new store in Spain, upon opening in a local Spanish mall, the shop was met with significant interest from nearby residents, demonstrating the ability of CoCo Bubble Tea shops to seamlessly integrate into European locales. With its extensive menu and R&D capabilities, the brand can easily adapt to any consumer tastes, culture, and community. Furthermore, recent openings in Spain show how the brand's shops bring value to consumers while also fostering the growth of local economies and businesses.

Why partner with CoCo

Operating with a franchise business model, CoCo Bubble Tea is deeply invested in the entrepreneurs it partners with to open shops. With over 5000 stores worldwide, CoCo combines its high brand recognition with comprehensive support across supply chain, training programs, and other areas to ensure the long-term success of its franchise partners.

For further information, please join CoCo at Booth T40 at The National Franchise Exhibition on October 4-5 in Birmingham, UK (The National Exhibition Centre).

About CoCo Bubble Tea

CoCo Bubble Tea aims to create a diverse and sustainable community for its consumers by providing visually refreshing products. We continue to be one of the fastest-growing companies and are looking for enterprising partners to join the CoCo Bubble Tea franchise networks. Check CoCo Bubble Tea's official website and start your application now.

For more information, please visit https://www.coco-tea.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2503742/Press_Release.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk--european-small-business-owners-take-coco-bubble-tea-to-new-heights-302246373.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
