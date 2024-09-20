In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. Cell prices were assessed stable in the week to Tuesday as the Chinese market remained closed during September 15-17 for the Mid-Autumn festival. The FOB China Mono PERC M10 cell and TOPCon M10 cell prices were flat at $0. 0354/W while the FOB China Mono PERC G12 cell prices were assessed unchanged at $0. 0372/W week-to-week in the absence of trading activity. Demand was sluggish with market participants sidelined by the holidays. The recent price declines ...

