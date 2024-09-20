In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that, as the storm Boris swept across Europe, snow began falling in some regions for the first time this season. The situation is now stabilizing as the system weakens and a high-pressure zone takes hold across the region. Storm Boris has brought a mix of extreme weather to Europe, ranging from heavy rainfall and flooding to the first snows of autumn, according to analysis using the Solcast API. This low-pressure system, named Boris by Italy's Servizio Meteorologico, unleashed record-breaking rain across Central Europe, while ...

