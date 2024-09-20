Leaders from Airbus, Swiss Re, Roche and more to appear at October 7-8 event in Frankfurt

Leaders with Airbus, Swiss Re, Roche, Post Office Group and other companies will gather for the third annual ISG Digital Business Summit DACH, October 7-8, in Frankfurt to discuss their plans and expectations for AI and other emerging technologies to improve customer and employee experience and drive growth.

Hosted by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), the event comes at a time when expectations for AI and GenAI are outpacing companies' actual experience with the technology. Recent research from ISG finds enterprises are less satisfied with their AI and automation engagements than with other technology-based provider services.

Emerging technology, overall, received the lowest average CX score (70.1) in the second-quarter 2024 ISG Star of Excellence CX Insights Report, a quarterly review of enterprise buyers' feedback on their service and solution providers. GenAI was rated lowest in the segment at 68.46.

"Balancing the benefits and complexity of adopting emerging technologies is one of the top digital business challenges today," said Iain Fisher, ISG director and host of the event. "Even though our research shows a current gap between enterprise expectations and experience with AI, this is not uncommon among early adopters of emerging technologies. Companies will continue to invest in AI for competitive advantage, but they need guidance and strong partnerships to be successful."

The ISG Digital Business Summit, to be held at the SPARK event space, will examine the market trends, technology developments and changing consumer behaviors that are driving business innovation today. Sessions will explore AI and machine learning, sustainability, new business models, the transformative potential of simplifying technology infrastructure, and enhancing the total experience of customers, employees and users of technology.

Zdravko Mladenov, former group chief digital and information officer at Post Office Group, will deliver the keynote address on the first day of the event, detailing the effort to modernize legacy technology in his organization, the largest retail network in the U.K.

Day one will also include a panel discussion with Dave Drodge, digital transformation lead for Roche, and Nick East, head of commerce advisory for VML, the global marketing and communications agency, on the latest digital business market trends and their impact on businesses and industries, as well as ISG expert-led sessions on the next wave of digital innovation.

On day two of the event, Greg Ombach, senior vice president and group head of disruptive research and technology for Airbus, and Manu Pandey, vice president of customer experience for Swiss Re, will discuss how new AI-centric business models could upend industries worldwide in the panel discussion, "New Business Models: The Promise of Generative AI."

Additional ISG expert-led sessions will explore a range of approaches to AI ethics and streamlining digital infrastructure; cost optimization and value realization tools; building an experience management office and a culture of service excellence and tackling sustainability within the latest German and EU regulations. The day will also feature entrepreneurs pitching their business innovations in the ISG Startup Challenge to a panel of judges for an audience vote.

"Enterprise clients expect emerging technologies to ultimately deliver improved time to market, faster issue resolution and better operational efficiency, but they are unsure how to arrive at those desired results," Fisher said. "There is a huge opportunity and expectation for service providers and partners to deliver insights into IT landscapes that can accommodate complex use cases and governance frameworks to mitigate bias in AI algorithms, protect user privacy and tackle other ethical considerations."

Accenture and Unisys are ISG Digital Business Summit event sponsors. CIOInsights, CIOReview, CIO TechWorld, Digital Workplace Group, Hifo.co, HRM Outlook, ICON Outlook, Procurement League,the Technology Business Management Council and Telecom Reseller are media partners.

Additional information and registration are available on the event website.

