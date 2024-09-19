Research Solutions, Inc.: Research Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Reports 18% Revenue Increase, ARR of $17.4 Million and Record Cash Flow

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a trusted partner providing cloud-based workflow solutions to accelerate research for R&D-driven organizations, reported record financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Summary (compared to prior-year quarter)

Total revenue of $12.1 million, a 22% increase.

Platform revenue up 86% to $4.3 million. Platform revenue accounted for 35% of the revenue as compared to 23% in the prior year.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 84% to $17.4 million, which includes approximately $12.1 million of B2B recurring revenue and $5.4M of B2C recurring revenue.

Gross profit up 44%. Total gross margin improved 710 basis points to 46.5%.

Net loss of $2.8 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, compared to $376,000 or $0.01 per diluted share. The quarter's result includes a charge of approximately $4.3 million related to increasing the projected earnout for Scite.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million, a 70% improvement and a Company quarterly record, compared to $825,000.

Cash flow from operations of $2.0 million, compared to $1.5 million, a 30% improvement.

Fiscal Year 2024 Summary (compared to Fiscal 2023)

Total revenue of $44.6 million, an 18% increase.

Platform revenue up 61% to $14.0 million. Transaction revenue increased 5.7% to $30.7 million.

Gross profit up 34%. Total gross margin improved 500 basis points to 44.0%.

Net loss of $3.8 million, or ($0.13) per diluted share, including the previously mentioned $4.3 million charge and $1.5 million in proxy and acquisition-related expenses, compared to net income of $572,000 or $0.02 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million, which is inclusive of proxy and acquisition-related expenses of $1.4 million, a Company record, compared to $2.0 million.

Cash flow from operations of $3.6 million, a Company record, compared to $3.4 million.

"Fiscal 2024 was a transformational year for the Company. We completed two acquisitions which helped position us as a vertical SaaS and AI company, helping researchers throughout their entire workflow. The integration of these acquisitions and our operational execution were meaningful contributors to our 85% year-over-year ARR growth and the double-digit increase in Adjusted EBITDA," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "There are many untapped market opportunities where our highly specialized product offerings can serve as a vital piece of the research process. Overall, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver meaningful ARR growth while expanding Adjusted EBITDA margins, creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Total revenue was $12.1 million, a 22% increase from $10.0 million in the year-ago quarter primarily driven by increased platform revenue versus the prior-year period due to revenue from the Company's acquisitions as well as organic platform revenue growth.

Platform subscription revenue for the quarter was $4.3 million, an 86% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Scite, as well as organic growth in the core Article Galaxy platform. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $17.4 million, up 84% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $7.9 million, compared to $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The transaction active customer count for the quarter was 1,398, compared to 1,404 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin improved 710 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 46.5%. The increase was primarily driven by the continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platforms business, as well as a 70 basis point increase in margins in the transactions business.

Total operating expenses were $5.0 million, compared to $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to the additional cost base associated with the aforementioned acquisitions, as well as increased non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to such acquisitions.

Other expense for the quarter was approximately $3.5 million, compared to other income of $120,000 in the prior-year quarter. The primary driver of this was $4.3M of expense related to increasing the earn-out assumption associated with the Scite acquisition.

Net loss in the fourth quarter was $2.8 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, compared to net income of $376,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 million, compared to $825,000 in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Full-Year Fiscal 2024 Results

Total revenue was $44.6 million, an 18% increase from fiscal 2023, driven by both increased platform revenue and transaction revenue.

Platform subscription revenue for fiscal 2024 was $14.0 million, a 61% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of Scite, as well as organic growth in the core Article Galaxy platform.

Transaction revenue was $30.7 million, compared to $29.0 million in fiscal 2023. The increase was driven by organic growth and the impact of a full year of contribution from the acquisition of contracts from FIZ Karlsruhe, compared to six months in fiscal 2023.

Total gross margin improved 500 basis points from the prior-year to 44.0%. The increase was primarily driven by the continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platforms business, as well as a 100 basis point increase in margins in the transactions business related to pricing initiatives.

Total operating expenses for the year were $20.4 million, compared to $14.5 million in fiscal 2023. The increase was primarily related to the additional cost base associated with the acquisitions, including increased non-cash depreciation and amortization expense related to such acquisitions, as well as the aforementioned proxy and acquisition-related expenses.

Net loss for fiscal 2024 was $3.8 million, or ($0.13) per diluted share, compared to net income of $572,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the prior-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.2 million, compared to $2.0 million in fiscal 2023 (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Conference Call

Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Dial-in number: 1-412-317-5180

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until October 19, 2024 by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and using the replay ID 10191850, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter





Quarter Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30,



2024 2023 Change % Change

2024 2023 Change % Change Revenue:



















Platforms $ 4,277,338 $ 2,303,375 $ 1,973,963 85.7 %

$ 13,956,517 $ 8,683,246 $ 5,273,271 60.7 %

Transactions $ 7,856,176 $ 7,656,342 199,834 2.6 %

$ 30,667,382 $ 29,020,206 1,647,176 5.7 % Total Revenue 12,133,514 9,959,717 2,173,797 21.8 %

44,623,899 37,703,452 6,920,447 18.4 %



















Gross Profit:



















Platforms 3,650,286 2,028,265 1,622,021 80.0 %

11,889,314 7,655,960 4,233,353 55.3 %

Transactions 1,992,580 1,892,278 100,302 5.3 %

7,750,852 7,044,931 705,921 10.0 % Total Gross Profit 5,642,866 3,920,543 1,722,323 43.9 %

19,640,166 14,700,891 4,939,274 33.6 %



















Gross profit as a % of revenue:



















Platforms 85.3 % 88.1 % -2.7 %



85.2 % 88.2 % -3.0 %



Transactions 25.4 % 24.7 % 0.6 %



25.3 % 24.3 % 1.0 %

Total Gross Profit 46.5 % 39.4 % 7.1 %



44.0 % 39.0 % 5.0 %





















Operating Expenses:



















Sales and marketing 830,195 455,030 375,165 82.4 %

3,442,503 2,285,478 1,157,025 50.6 %

Technology and product development 1,489,491 991,093 498,398 50.3 %

5,442,382 3,742,192 1,700,190 45.4 %

General and administrative 1,917,907 1,649,333 268,574 16.3 %

8,511,697 6,654,012 1,857,685 27.9 %

Depreciation and amortization 311,004 22,163 288,841 1303.3 %

836,271 52,649 783,622 1488.4 %

Stock-based compensation 426,190 585,384 (159,194) -27.2 %

2,155,461 1,849,906 305,555 16.5 %

Foreign currency translation loss 6,336 (37,743) 44,079 116.8 %

21,395 (121,953) 143,348 117.5 % Total Operating Expenses 4,981,123 3,665,260 1,315,863 35.9 %

20,409,709 14,462,284 5,947,425 41.1 % Income (loss) from operations 661,743 255,283 406,460 159.2 %

(769,543) 238,608 (1,008,151) -422.5 %



















Other Income (Expenses):



















Other income (3,451,948) 120,522 (3,572,470) NM

(2,903,983) 338,617 (3,242,600) NM

Provision for income taxes (31,022) (59) (30,963) NM

(113,071) (5,602) (107,469) NM Total Other Income (Expenses): (3,482,970) 120,463 (3,603,433) NM

(3,017,054) 333,015 (3,350,069) NM Net income (loss) $ (2,821,227) $ 375,746 (3,196,973) NM

$ (3,786,597) $ 571,623 (4,358,220) NM

















NM Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,405,273 $ 825,087 $ 580,186 70.3 %

$ 2,243,584 $ 2,019,210 $ 224,374 11.1 %

























Quarter Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30,



2024 2023 Change % Change

2024 2023 Change % Change Platforms:



















B2B ARR (Annual recurring revenue*):



















Beginning of Period $ 11,653,063 $ 9,107,681 $ 2,545,382 27.9 %

$ 9,444,130 $ 7,922,188 $ 1,521,942 19.2 %

Incremental ARR 407,139 336,448 70,691 21.0 %

2,616,072 1,521,941 1,094,131 71.9 %

End of Period $ 12,060,202 $ 9,444,129 $ 2,616,073 27.7 %

$ 12,060,202 $ 9,444,129 $ 2,616,073 27.7 %





















Deployments:



















Beginning of Period 983 815 168 20.6 %

835 733 102 13.9 %

Incremental Deployments 38 20 18 90.0 %

186 102 84 82.4 %

End of Period 1,021 835 186 22.3 %

1,021 835 186 22.3 %





















ASP (Average sales price):



















Beginning of Period $ 11,855 $ 11,175 $ 680 6.1 %

$ 11,310 $ 10,808 $ 502 4.6 %

End of Period $ 11,812 $ 11,310 $ 502 4.4 %

$ 11,812 $ 11,310 $ 502 4.4 %























B2C ARR (Annual recurring revenue*):



















Beginning of Period $ 4,902,975 $ - $ 4,902,975



$ - $ - $ -



Incremental ARR 460,154 - 460,154 NM

5,363,129 - 5,363,129 NM

End of Period $ 5,363,129 $ - $ 5,363,129 NM

$ 5,363,129 $ - $ 5,363,129 NM























Total ARR (Annualized recurring revenue): $ 17,423,331 $ 9,444,129 $ 7,979,202 84.5 %

$ 17,423,331 $ 9,444,129 $ 7,979,202 84.5 %





















Transaction Customers:



















Corporate customers 1,093 1,090 3 0.3 %

1,088 1,012 76 7.5 %

Academic customers 305 314 (9) -2.9 %

316 304 12 4.0 %

Total customers 1,398 1,404 (6) -0.4 %

1,404 1,316 88 6.7 %

Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period. For B2C ARR, this includes the annualized value of monthly subscriptions, meaning their monthly value multiplied by twelve.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure - Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense) including any change in fair value of contingent earnout liability, foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):





Quarter Ended June 30,

Twelve Months Ended June 30,



2024 2023 Change % Change

2024 2023 Change % Change Net Income (loss) $ (2,821,227) $ 375,746 $ (3,196,973) NM

$ (3,786,597) $ 571,623 $(4,358,220) NM Add (deduct):













-



Other income (expense) 3,451,948 (120,522) 3,572,470 NM

2,903,983 (338,617) 3,242,600 NM

Foreign currency translation loss 6,336 (37,743) 44,079 116.8 %

21,395 (121,953) 143,348 117.5 %

Provision for income taxes 31,022 59 30,963 NM

113,071 5,602 107,469 NM

Depreciation and amortization 311,004 22,163 288,841 1303.3 %

836,271 52,649 783,622 1488.4 %

Stock-based compensation 426,190 585,384 (159,194) -27.2 %

2,155,461 1,849,906 305,555 16.5 %

Gain on sale of disc. ops. - - -



- - -

Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,405,273 $ 825,087 $ 580,186 70.3 %

$ 2,243,584 $ 2,019,210 $ 224,374 11.1 %

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding enhanced product offerings, additional customers, and the Company's prospects for growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

















June 30,

June 30,



2024

2023 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,100,031

$ 13,545,333 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $68,579 and $85,015, respectively



6,879,800



6,153,063 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



643,553



400,340 Prepaid royalties



1,067,237



1,202,678 Total current assets



14,690,621



21,301,414













Non-current assets:











Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $922,558 and $881,908,

respectively



88,011



70,193 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,535,310 and $747,355,

respectively ($8,343,056 provisional)



10,764,261



462,068 Goodwill ($13,171,486 provisional)



16,315,888



- Deposits and other assets



981



1,052 Total assets

$ 41,859,762

$ 21,834,727













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 8,843,612

$ 8,079,516 Deferred revenue



9,023,848



6,424,724 Total current liabilities



17,867,460



14,504,240













Non-current liabilities:











Contingent earnout liability



12,298,114



- Total liabilities



30,165,574



14,504,240













Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and

outstanding



-



- Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 32,295,373 and

29,487,508 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



32,295



29,487 Additional paid-in capital



38,089,958



29,941,873 Accumulated deficit



(26,309,246)



(22,522,649) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(118,819)



(118,224) Total stockholders' equity



11,694,188



7,330,487 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 41,859,762

$ 21,834,727

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss





Years Ended



June 30,



2024

2023













Revenue:











Platforms

$ 13,956,517

$ 8,683,246 Transactions



30,667,382



29,020,206 Total revenue



44,623,899



37,703,452













Cost of revenue:











Platforms



2,067,203



1,027,286 Transactions



22,916,530



21,975,275 Total cost of revenue



24,983,733



23,002,561 Gross profit



19,640,166



14,700,891













Operating expenses:











Selling, general and administrative



19,573,438



14,409,634 Depreciation and amortization



836,271



52,649 Total operating expenses



20,409,709



14,462,283













Income (loss) from operations



(769,543)



238,608













Other income



333,088



338,617 Change in fair value of contingent earnout liability



(3,237,071)



-













Income (loss) from operations before provision for income taxes



(3,673,526)



577,225 Provision for income taxes



(113,071)



(5,602)













Net income (loss)



(3,786,597)



571,623













Other comprehensive income (loss):











Foreign currency translation



(595)



3,717 Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (3,787,192)

$ 575,340













Basic income (loss) per common share:











Net income (loss) per share

$ (0.13)

$ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding



28,863,949



26,860,761













Diluted income (loss) per common share:











Net income (loss) per share

$ (0.13)

$ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding



28,863,949



29,139,759

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Years Ended



June 30,



2024

2023













Cash flow from operating activities:











Net income (loss)

$ (3,786,597)

$ 571,623 Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



836,271



52,649 Fair value of vested stock options



140,150



375,189 Fair value of vested restricted common stock



1,994,362



1,418,718 Fair value of vested unrestricted common stock



-



68,272 Modification cost of accelerated vesting of restricted common stock



20,949



56,000 Adjustment to contingent earnout liability



3,237,071



- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable



(344,020)



(901,518) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(164,579)



(124,314) Prepaid royalties



135,441



(356,026) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



560,027



1,337,056 Deferred revenue



921,879



886,198 Net cash provided by operating activities



3,550,954



3,383,847













Cash flow from investing activities:











Purchase of property and equipment



(71,510)



(47,209) Payment for acquisition of Resolute, net of cash acquired



(2,718,253)



- Payment for acquisition of Scite, net of cash acquired



(7,305,493)



- Payment for non-refundable deposit for asset acquisition



-



(297,450) Net cash used in investing activities



(10,095,256)



(344,659)













Cash flow from financing activities:











Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



-



57,500 Common stock repurchase



(554,202)



(104,250) Payment of contingent acquisition consideration



(351,649)



(50,509) Net cash used in financing activities



(905,851)



(97,259)













Effect of exchange rate changes



4,851



229 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(7,445,302)



2,942,158 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



13,545,333



10,603,175 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 6,100,031

$ 13,545,333













Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:











Cash paid for income taxes

$ 113,071

$ 5,602













Non-cash investing and financing activities:











Contingent consideration accrual on asset acquisition

$ 32,022

$ 138,428

SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.