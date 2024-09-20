Chatbot Market in BFSI to Reach $11.6 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 27.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global chatbot market in BFSI is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the surge in integration of chatbots with social media, increased awareness toward chatbots, and the rising popularity of chatbots in the financial sector.

PORTLAND, Ore, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Chatbot Market in BFSI by Component (Solution and Services), by Platform Type (Web-based and Mobile-based), End User (Banks, Insurance Companies and Others), and Application (Customer Support, Branding and Advertisement, Data Security and Compliance and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the chatbot market in bfsi was valued at $1.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $11.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 27.5% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global chatbot market in BFSI is experiencing growth due to several factors such as surge in integration of chatbots with social media, increased awareness toward chatbots, and growing popularity of chatbots in the financial sector. However, the high initial and upgradation costs of banking chatbots, lack of product differentiation, and data security & privacy concerns hinder the market growth to some extent. Moreover, the implementation of technologies, such as interference engines, cloud-based deployment, application programming interfaces (API), and natural language processors (NLP), along with the untapped potential of emerging economies offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global chatbot market in BFSI.

Report Coverage and Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.3 billion Market Size in 2032 $11.6 billion CAGR 27.4 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Component, Platform Type, End-User, Application, and Region Drivers • Surge in integration of chatbots with social media • Increased awareness toward chatbots • Growing popularity of chatbots in the financial sector Opportunities • Increasing implementation of technologies, such as interference engines, cloud-based deployment, and application programming interfaces (API) • Untapped potential of emerging economies Restraints • High initial and upgradation costs of banking chatbots • Lack of product differentiation • Data security & privacy concerns

Segment Highlights

The solution segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global chatbot market in BFSI revenue, and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the fact that the chatbot solution provides customer support and attempts to simulate a conversation with a human being via text or voice interactions. It performs automated tasks and leverages AI to reduce the workload for its clients, thereby improving their customer service experience, which is expected to drive the demand for the solution segment in the chatbot market in BFSI.

The web-based segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period

Based on platform type, the web-based segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global chatbot market in BFSI revenue, and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that web-based advantages offered by web-based chatbots over stand-alone applications, such as free availability from multiple computers, and others, drive the growth of the market. Increased deployments of web-based chatbots across the BFSI sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market in the coming years.

However, the mobile-based segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2032, owing to the surge in penetration of smartphones & tablets resulting in the rise in adoption of chatbots, which propels the growth of the mobile-based segment. In addition, the rise in adoption of smart mobile advisors has increased in the banking sector to provide real-time services to customers, thereby becoming a major trend in the market.

The banks segment is expected to garner faster throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the banks segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for almost two-fifths of the global chatbot market in BFSI revenue, and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that shifting toward digital banking and moving beyond the standard automation and user experience, is becoming one of the major trends in the market. Moreover, the implementation of chatbots helps deliver personalized customer services to handle customer queries efficiently and enhance customer relationship management. These are some of the factors that foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, the insurance companies segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR between 2023 and 2032, owing to the increase in adoption of AI-based chatbots to sell policies and assist customers with insurance, along with continuous investment in technology, big data, and automation for better customer is expected to drive the market growth.

The customer support segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the customer support segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global chatbot market in BFSI revenue, and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Increased customer need and demand for instant deliverables of product offerings via chatbots is becoming a major trend in the customer support segment.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for almost two-fifths of the global chatbot market in BFSI revenue, and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is driven by the significant developments in financial technologies and the expansion of IT infrastructure in the BFSI sector are some of the major growth factors in the country. Moreover, companies in the region are working rapidly to develop & find commercial applications for chatbot technologies, shifting from first-generation bots to advanced technologies. Therefore, these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Players

[24]7.ai, Inc.

Acuvate

Amazon Corporation

Aivo

Artificial Solutions

Creative Virtual Ltd.

eGain Corporation

IBM Corporation

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Next IT Corp.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global chatbot market in BFSI. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the chatbot market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the chatbot market analysis from 2024 to 2032 to identify the prevailing chatbot market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the chatbot market in bfsi segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global chatbot market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Chatbot Market Report Highlights

By Component

Solution

Services

By Platform Type

Web-based

Mobile-based

By End User

Banks

Insurance Companies

Others

By Application

Customer Support

Branding and Advertisement

Data Security and Compliance

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

(France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Mexico, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players

[24]7.ai, Inc., Google LLC, Aivo, eGain Corporation, IBM Corporation, Creative Virtual Ltd., Inbenta Technologies Inc., Kasisto, Artificial Solutions, LivePerson, Acuvate, Next IT Corp., Amazon Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc.

