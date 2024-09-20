A new Climate Council report estimates Australia's rooftop solar potential at 103 GW - four times the nation's current installed capacity. From pv magazine Australia The Climate Council think tank said in its newly published report, "Seize the Sun," that Australia's rooftop solar potential is 103 GW. This is four times the current installed capacity and 1. 5 times the capacity of utility-scale generators in the National Electricity Market (NEM). More than 3. 6 million Australian homes now have rooftop solar, contributing 23 GW of clean renewable energy capacity. This capacity includes 17 GW ...

