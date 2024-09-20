Anzeige
Freitag, 20.09.2024
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
WKN: A3E3BH | ISIN: CNE1000069Z2 | Ticker-Symbol: L52
Frankfurt
20.09.24
09:59 Uhr
1,650 Euro
-0,010
-0,60 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
20.09.2024 10:54 Uhr
117 Leser
REPT BATTERO NA OFFICE: Newly-Released "BIG BANK": An Excellent Battery System for Commercial Vehicles

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16th September local time, IAA TRANSPORTATION 2024 was officially opened in Hannover, Germany. At the exhibition, REPT BATTERO officially released the "BIG BANK" battery system for commercial vehicles, bringing the latest solution for electrification of heavy trucks.


The IAA TRANSPORTATION is recognised as the industry's benchmark. This year, it has attracted more than 1,650 companies from the fields of commercial vehicles, logistics and other areas to participate. At the exhibition, the latest products and technologies in the commercial vehicle industry have been showcased, promoting the green and sustainable development of the commercial vehicle industry.


The "BIG BANK" commercial vehicle battery system released this time is specially developed for the European market, with flexible and versatile combinations to meet the performance needs of heavy/medium/light trucks in different scenarios. It leads the market with its powerful performance of high energy density, strong safety and long lifespan.

Long Range & Excellent Performances

Driven by guiding policies, sustainable development needs and technological development, the European market is witnessing a rapid development of new energy commercial vehicles, with a new round of technology iterations centred on the efficiency, range and service life of battery systems.

REPT BATTERO's 'BIG BANK' commercial vehicle battery system has an energy density of more than 210Wh/kg, and the main 500kWh system can support heavy trucks with a range of more than 500km. In addition to the long range, "BIG BANK" commercial vehicle battery system has outstanding performance in terms of fast charging, safety, low-temperature performance and cycle life. The system is equipped with 2C fast charging performance, which can realise 10%-80% fast replenishment in 18min, effectively improving the operational efficiency; active safety monitoring function which can prevent thermal runaway effectively; -35? stable operation empowered by advanced thermal management technology; and the cycle life up to 5000 times, with a service life of more than 10 years.

Customized Solutions under Multiple Scenarios

REPT BATTERO "BIG BANK" Commercial Vehicle Battery System is not only a standalone product, but also a systematic solution developed by REPT BATTERO to meet the needs of multiple scenarios. Through the flexible combination of the battery systems, "BIG BANK" can respond to the needs of different trunks and different transport distances in the field of freight transport and logistics. Moreover, with "BIG BANK", the maximum range of the battery can exceed 600km and the longest range can exceed 600km.

REPT BATTERO "BIG BANK" has also launched a battery system for PHEV hybrid commercial vehicles, with a capacity of up to 31.5kWh, an energy density of 171Wh/kg, and a cycle life of up to 8,000 cycles, which can fully satisfy the demands for long range, high energy density, high power output and long life.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509672/20240918180822.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509673/20240918180750.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/newly-released-big-bank-an-excellent-battery-system-for-commercial-vehicles-302254056.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
