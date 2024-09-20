Anzeige
WKN: A1JYUM | ISIN: DK0060477503 | Ticker-Symbol: TQ71
Frankfurt
20.09.24
08:05 Uhr
48,580 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.09.2024 10:26 Uhr
67 Leser
Topdanmark A/S: Request for delisting of Topdanmark A/S' shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

20.9.2024 10:26:28 CEST | Topdanmark A/S | Tender offer

With reference to Topdanmark A/S' ("Topdanmark") announcement no. 22/2024 of 20 September 2024 regarding Sampo plc's ("Sampo") decision to initiate a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by remaining shareholders in Topdanmark in accordance with sections 70-72 of the Danish Companies Act, Topdanmark has today, upon request from Sampo, submitted a request to Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S ("Nasdaq Copenhagen") to have Topdanmark's shares (ISIN DK0060477503) removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

If Nasdaq Copenhagen accepts the request, the last day of trading will expectedly be Friday 18 October 2024, being the last business day within the four-week compulsory acquisition period.

The compulsory acquisition and the request for delisting of Topdanmark's shares are made in connection with completion of the recommended public tender offer (share exchange offer) made by Sampo to the shareholders of Topdanmark. Materials regarding the exchange offer and the compulsory acquisition have, subject to certain restrictions, been made available on Topdanmark's website https://www.topdanmark.dk/shares and on Sampo's website https://www.sampo.com/topdanmark.

Please direct any queries to:

Lars Kufall Beck, CFO
Direct tel.: +45 44 74 30 28

Robin Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations
Direct tel.: +45 44 74 40 17
Mobile: +45 29 62 16 91

Contacts

  • Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +4544744017, +4529621691, rho@topdanmark.dk

About Topdanmark A/S

Topdanmark is one of the largest insurance companies in Denmark.

We are 2,100 employees, and we help more than 110,000 commercial and agricultural customers and 600,000 private customers all over the country. We have been helping customers since 1898 when Topdanmark was founded.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
