Yashika Energy Systems has partnered with Germany's Next2Sun and Wattkraft India to launch pilot projects that integrate vertical bifacial solar technology with agriculture, ranging from 100 kWp to 500 kWp. From pv magazine India Yashika Energy Systems has partnered with Next2Sun Germany and Wattkraft India to introduce Next2Sun's vertical solar technology in India. They signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the partnership during Re-Invest 2024, which was recently held in Gujarat, India. Next2Sun's vertical installation of bifacial solar modules has allowed continued farming on ...

