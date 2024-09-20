Mollyroe Plc - Interim financial information for the six-month period ended 30[th] June 2024
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20
Mollyroe plc
("Mollyroe" or the "Company")
Interim financial information for the six-month period ended 30thJune 2024
Chairman's Statement
We are pleased that the new investment strategy of the Company was approved by a General Meeting earlier in the year and we shall seek to implement this strategy as opportunities and market conditions allow.
We are also pleased to have amended the articles of the Company to enable electronic communications with shareholders, a step forward in cost savings and efficiency.
Following a sub-division of the Company's ordinary shares during the period, from a par value of £0.20 per ordinary share into £0.0001 ordinary shares and, a subsequent issue of 861,740 new £0.0001 ordinary shares, the number of ordinary shares in issue, on a post share consolidation basis, at the period end was 40,275,480 (31 December 2023: 1,970,688 ordinary shares of £0.20). We are working with our registrars to issue new share certificates in the near term.
Your board continue to reduce other overheads wherever possible whilst we seek opportunities to invest the limited amount of capital and review the opportunities now available to the Company.
N Lyons Chairman
18thSeptember 2024
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Enquiries
Company
Paul Ryan - Executive Director
mollyroeplc@gmail.com
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
for the period from 1stJanuary 2024 to 30th June 2024
|Interim
|Interim
|Year ended
|30 Jun 24
|30 Jun 23
|31 Dec 23
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Turnover
|£-
|£-
|£-
|Grossprofit
|-
|-
|-
|Administrative expenses
|(46,250)
|(25,021)
|(72,882)
|Operatingloss
|(46,250)
|(25,021)
|(72,882)
|Interest receivable
|2,301
|1,707
|4,099
|Lossonordinary activitiesbeforetaxation
|(43,949)
|(23,314)
|(68,783)
|Taxation
|-
|-
|-
|Lossonordinaryactivitiesaftertaxation
|(43,949)
|(22,314)
|(68,783)
|Earningspershare
|(0.30)
|(1.18)
|(3.49)
|Averagenumberofordinarysharesin issue
|14,738,959
|1,970,688
|1,970,688
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
at 30th June 2024
|Interim 30 Jun 24(Unaudited)
|Interim 30 Jun 23(Unaudited)
|Year ended 31 Dec 23(Audited)
|Fixedassets
|£
|£
|£
|Tangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|CurrentassetsDebtors
|7,520
|6,101
|7,578
|Cash at bank and in hand
|312,359
|376,326
|335,550
|319,879
|382,427
|343,128
|Creditors: amounts falling due within one year
|(52,402)
|(36,778)
|(42,948)
|Netcurrentassets
|267,477
|345,649
|300,180
|Totalassetslesscurrentliabilities
|267,477
|345,649
|300,180
|Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year
|-
|-
|-
|267,477
|345,649
|300,180
|CapitalandreservesCalled up share capital
|427,478
|418,861
|418,861
|Share premium
|6,102
|3,473
|3,473
|Profit and loss account
|(166,103)
|(76,685)
|(122,154)
|Shareholders'funds
|267,477
|345,649
|300,180