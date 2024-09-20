Anzeige
20.09.2024
Mollyroe Plc - Interim financial information for the six-month period ended 30[th] June 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 20

Mollyroe plc
("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Interim financial information for the six-month period ended 30thJune 2024

Chairman's Statement

We are pleased that the new investment strategy of the Company was approved by a General Meeting earlier in the year and we shall seek to implement this strategy as opportunities and market conditions allow.

We are also pleased to have amended the articles of the Company to enable electronic communications with shareholders, a step forward in cost savings and efficiency.

Following a sub-division of the Company's ordinary shares during the period, from a par value of £0.20 per ordinary share into £0.0001 ordinary shares and, a subsequent issue of 861,740 new £0.0001 ordinary shares, the number of ordinary shares in issue, on a post share consolidation basis, at the period end was 40,275,480 (31 December 2023: 1,970,688 ordinary shares of £0.20). We are working with our registrars to issue new share certificates in the near term.

Your board continue to reduce other overheads wherever possible whilst we seek opportunities to invest the limited amount of capital and review the opportunities now available to the Company.

N Lyons Chairman

18thSeptember 2024

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the period from 1stJanuary 2024 to 30th June 2024

InterimInterimYear ended
30 Jun 2430 Jun 2331 Dec 23
(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Audited)
Turnover£-£-£-
Grossprofit---
Administrative expenses(46,250)(25,021)(72,882)
Operatingloss(46,250)(25,021)(72,882)
Interest receivable2,3011,7074,099
Lossonordinary activitiesbeforetaxation(43,949)(23,314)(68,783)
Taxation---
Lossonordinaryactivitiesaftertaxation(43,949)(22,314) (68,783)
Earningspershare(0.30)(1.18)(3.49)
Averagenumberofordinarysharesin issue14,738,9591,970,6881,970,688

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

at 30th June 2024

Interim 30 Jun 24(Unaudited)Interim 30 Jun 23(Unaudited)Year ended 31 Dec 23(Audited)
Fixedassets£££
Tangible assets---
CurrentassetsDebtors7,5206,1017,578
Cash at bank and in hand312,359376,326335,550
319,879382,427343,128
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year(52,402)(36,778)(42,948)
Netcurrentassets267,477345,649300,180
Totalassetslesscurrentliabilities267,477345,649300,180
Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year---
267,477345,649300,180
CapitalandreservesCalled up share capital427,478418,861418,861
Share premium6,1023,4733,473
Profit and loss account(166,103)(76,685)(122,154)
Shareholders'funds267,477345,649300,180

