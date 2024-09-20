Zabka Group supports the Polish economy while changing the nation's dietary habits for the better

POZNAN, Poland, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

For the sixth successive year, Zabka Group has published a report describing the ongoing implementation of its Responsibility Strategy. The company, which owns and operates Poland's largest chain of convenience stores, uses its 2023 report to describe the significant positive impact its activities have had on the development of the Polish economy. The report also describes Zabka's ambition to help improve Polish people's eating habits, represented by the new "Porcja DobreGO!" (Portion of Good) campaign.

Zabka Group has created a comprehensive convenience ecosystem, comprising physical and digital sales channels including 10,500 Zabka stores, a growing network of Zabka Nano unmanned stores, q-commerce and e-commerce solutions, and diet catering. Over 3 million shoppers who value their time and convenience use the company's products and services every day. In 2023, Zabka also began its international expansion, launching and developing a chain of stores in Romania under the Froo brand.

Strong support for the Polish economy

Zabka Group's Responsibility Strategy comprises four pillars: Sustainable Lifestyles, Positive Environmental Impact, Responsible Organisation and Green Planet. Progress against each of these is summarised in the annual Responsibility Report, which is developed using the latest non-financial reporting standards and externally verified.

During the year, the company continued to drive its rapid expansion, opening over 1,000 new stores. Today, its 10,500+ outlets are operated by some 9,000 franchisees. Dynamic growth of this sort has a strong positive impact on Poland's economy and labour market, with Zabka Group and its franchisees sustaining over 63,000 jobs. The total added value generated by the Group and its franchisees totalled PLN 9.1 billion in 2023, a 30% increase over the previous year.

Prioritising good nutrition and sustainable development

One of the main areas on which Zabka has focused is developing private-label products that promote a sustainable lifestyle. This has included reducing the use of ingredients that are considered harmful, including salt, sugar and palm oil, as well as introducing the Nutri-Score labelling system to help people make more informed nutrition choices. Zabka took a further significant step forward in 2023 with the launch of the "Porcja DobreGO!" campaign, which helps customers make better food choices.

Rafal Rudzki, Sustainability Director at Zabka Group, explains: "Our analysis of trends and consumer expectations around nutrition revealed that ready-to-eat meals account for up to 70% of food bought in Poland. To meet this demand, the stores provide balanced meals, co-created by a dietician and approved by quality experts - and following the campaign we saw sales of our private-label products carrying Nutri-Score A and B labelling rise by 85%."

Zabka Group has also taken action to improve animal welfare and promote sustainable sourcing for its private-label ranges. Under its Policy for the Sustainable Sourcing of Raw Vegetable Materials, Fish and Seafood, the suppliers of private-label ranges must hold appropriate certification covering sensitive commodities.

