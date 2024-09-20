Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Topdanmark A/S - Removal from trading

Topdanmark A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in Topdanmark A/S is 18 October 2024. Topdanmark A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by Sampo plc. ISIN: DK0060477503 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Topdanmark ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares (of DKK 1): 90,000,000 shares (90,000,000 DKK) ---------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 78 04 00 17 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 3030 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TOP ---------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3194 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________________________ ______ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66