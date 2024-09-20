Anzeige
Freitag, 20.09.2024
20.09.2024 11:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Topdanmark A/S - Removal from trading

Topdanmark A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq
Copenhagen. The last day of trading of the shares in Topdanmark A/S is 18
October 2024. 

Topdanmark A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by Sampo plc.



ISIN:             DK0060477503           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Name:             Topdanmark            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares (of DKK 1): 90,000,000 shares (90,000,000 DKK)
----------------------------------------------------------------
CBR No.:           78 04 00 17            
----------------------------------------------------------------
ICB:             3030               
----------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          TOP                
----------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         3194               
----------------------------------------------------------------



________________________________________________________________________________
______ 

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
