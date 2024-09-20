Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.09.2024 12:06 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit P2P Taps Into Select Markets With Welcome Offers

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, welcomes new users aboard in select markets with P2P coupons valued at up to $20.

Bybit P2P Taps Into Select Markets With Welcome Offers

From now to Oct. 13, eligible users may unlock P2P coupons worth up to $20 by fulfilling one or both of the following tasks:

  • First-time deposit: new users who make a deposit of $100 or more in any assets on Bybit P2P for the first time within 7 days of registering on Bybit may receive a P2P coupon for $10.
  • First trade: users who complete their first trade on Bybit's Spot or Derivatives on any trading pair achieving a minimum trading volume of $100 may qualify for $10 in P2P coupons.

P2P on Bybit is an intuitive peer-to-peer trading platform for both takers and makers. Offering comprehensive benefits for the community, Bybit P2P provides a wide array of supportive initiatives for users, including the P2P Hiring Program for long-term merchants and Advertiser Programs for top performing P2P advertisers and verified advertisers, helping users achieve their goals.

Winners may use P2P coupons for all fiat currencies supported on Bybit P2P, an ultra user-friendly marketplace that offers mainstream coins including ETH, BTC, USDT and USDC at zero transaction fees for takers.

The coupons are offered on a first-come-first serve basis. This promotion is available for eligible users in selected regions only. Find out more: [Selected Countries Only] P2P Coupons Worth $20 for You!

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510766/Bybit_P2P_Taps_Into_Select_Markets_With_Welcome_Offers.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-p2p-taps-into-select-markets-with-welcome-offers-302254078.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.