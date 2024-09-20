MCO (MyComplianceOffice), a leading provider of compliance management software for financial services firms, has been named one of the Best Managed Companies in Ireland at the Best Managed Companies awards, led by Deloitte.

This year, Deloitte recognised 129 indigenous companies at the awards. The network of companies has a combined turnover of more than €15 billion and provides employment to over 45,000 people across a range of sectors from technology and healthcare to construction. MCO was one of only 13 new entries to the list.

The selection process involved a rigorous evaluation of MCO's performance, strategy, management practices and company goals. MCO's integrated approach features multiple products on a singular platform, delivering standardisation and consistency across the areas of compliance and enabling firms to move away from managing multiple systems.

"I am thrilled that MCO is included on the list of Ireland's best and brightest companies" said MCO CEO Brian Fahey. "This honor is special because we were selected not just because of our steady growth but also for our management and technology strategy and company culture. This achievement truly celebrates the work that MCO does as a team to provide cutting-edge compliance software to our client firms."

Brian Murphy, Lead Partner for Ireland's Best Managed Companies Awards Programme, said: "The Irish economic growth story has been extraordinary, and we see this evidenced in the success of Irish indigenous businesses and the confidence shown by Best Managed Companies. Ensuring Ireland's entrepreneurs and the companies they start get the support they need to grow and scale is crucial."

To learn more about the Best Managed Companies Awards, visit www.deloittebestmanaged.ie.

About MCO

MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides integrated compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. With 30 products on a single system, the powerful MyComplianceOffice platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing compliance obligations and the regulated activities of employees, the company and third parties.

1400+ client companies across 105+ countries use MyComplianceOffice to move away from manual processes and disparate systems and towards more strategic compliance. Learn more at mycomplianceoffice.com.

