TCI Network: Cluster development policies in Latin America need continuity

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin America is a region in the world where "cluster policies have been developed more," mainly in Mexico and Colombia. However, these initiatives have had "boom periods that later have not had continuity," says Alberto Pezzi, founder of TCI Network, a global network dedicated to exchanging and improving practices in this sector.

"The main problem in several Latin American countries has been the initial implementation of certain norms and institutions to support the cluster policy that later, with a change of government (...) or due to a lack of trained personnel, are abandoned," he said.

For Pezzi, who has been working in this field for 25 years, clusters have helped to strengthen dialogue between the public and private sectors, to understand the problems companies have, and for small and medium-sized businesses to implement "strategic changes" to increase their competitiveness.

The also former CEO of TCI was optimistic about the promotion of cluster policies. He also recognized the work members of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) have done in Colombia in creating the Cluster Initiatives Platform.

To continue to strengthen these ecosystems in the region, Pezzi highlighted that this year the city of Chihuahua, in northern Mexico, will host the 27th TCI Global World Conference from October 8 to 10. There attendants will talk about the application models of artificial intelligence in clusters and the construction of a more collaborative future, considering the emergence of disruptive technologies.

"TCI's annual event is the point of reference for professionals who are dedicated to the development of clusters around the world and the expectation is, on the one hand, to learn about methodologies, projects, good cluster practices and, at the same time, innovation ecosystems," he said.

Also, the organizers said that the intention is to publish a white book for all the conclusions of the meeting. These would contain lessons learned from local networks and internationally recognized panelists, such as the expert in artificial intelligence, Rebeca Hwang, and Mariana Mazzucato, an economist specializing in development issues.

Regarding this year's event, Pezzi said that Chihuahua is a special place for TCI. The state was where the American economist Michael Porter and other "cluster methodology pioneers" met in 1997 to celebrate the first International Cluster Workshop.

