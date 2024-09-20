First North Denmark: Hove A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Hove A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 23 September 2024. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise. ISIN: DK0061675279 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Hove --------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 24,420,000 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 234,838 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 24,654,838 shares --------------------------------------------------------- Exercise price: 154,838 shares - DKK 0.5 80,000 shares - DKK 2.5 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 239473 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: HOVE --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S