Freitag, 20.09.2024
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
WKN: A3C9HV | ISIN: DK0061675279
Frankfurt
20.09.24
08:05 Uhr
0,436 Euro
-0,002
-0,46 %
GlobeNewswire
20.09.2024 12:46 Uhr
First North Denmark: Hove A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Hove A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Denmark as per 23 September 2024. The new shares are issued due to
employees' warrant exercise. 



ISIN:              DK0061675279      
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:              Hove          
---------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 24,420,000 shares    
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:             234,838 shares     
---------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  24,654,838 shares    
---------------------------------------------------------
Exercise price:         154,838 shares - DKK 0.5
                 80,000 shares - DKK 2.5 
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10        
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          239473         
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:           HOVE          
---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S
