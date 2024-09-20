Huawei Digital Power: Huawei Releases Top 10 Construction Guidelines for Intelligent Computing Center Facilities

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, 2024, Huawei Digital Power held the Data Center Facility Summit during HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 in Shanghai. More than 300 industry leaders and experts gathered to explore new trends and technologies of the data center industry for the intelligent computing era. By accelerating industry intelligence, they aim to build a thriving industry ecosystem and create a brilliant future of intelligent computing to power the digital era forward.

Steve Kim, President of Huawei Data Center Facility & Critical Power Business, shared valuable insights in the opening speech: The intelligent computing era is coming fast, posing higher requirements for data centers. Huawei leverages its highly reliable products, global ecosystem, and professional services to develop reliable, simple, green, and smart data center facility solutions.

According to Kim, Huawei Digital Power is eager to work with industry leaders and elites to redefine data center reliability with stricter safety and quality standards, promote healthy industry development, and embrace new opportunities of intelligent transformation to power the digital era forward.

During the summit, Bob He, President of Huawei Data Center Facility & Critical Power Product Line, delivered a keynote speech on "Embrace the Intelligent Computing Era, Power the Digital Era Forward."

Mr. He highlights that as data centers evolve from general-purpose to AI computing, they face challenges such as security, high power density, high energy consumption, and uncertainty. Huawei proposes "Reliable, Flexible, and Sustainable" and has released top 10 construction guidelines for intelligent computing center facilities to build reliable data center for intelligent computing, aiming to power the digital era forward.

Reliability is the core competitiveness of data center facilities.

1. Isolated energy storage: Deploying an energy storage system outdoors isolates it from IT services, maximizing data center safety. If deployed indoors, it must meet fire resistance, water fire extinguishing, and emergency ventilation requirements.

2. Distributed architecture: Deploy electromechanical equipment in a distributed mode to minimize fault domains. One power or cooling system can be deployed in a single container to prevent fault spreading and service impact.

3. Continuous cooling: Data centers should ensure continuous cooling for high-density equipment to prevent service interruptions during abnormalities.

4. High-reliable products: Product quality should be managed comprehensively throughout design, incoming materials, production, testing, networks, and processes, delivering high-quality products to ensure end-to-end safety.

5. Professional services: Professional and proactive services from deployment to maintenance eliminate risks and ensure that systems run reliably for a long term.

6. Smart management: AI technologies can prevent faults like power failure, fire, and overheating in data centers, making it essential for smart O&M.

Flexibility is preferred to address the uncertainties of intelligent computing centers.

7. Subsystem decoupling: To address uncertain requirements in the intelligent computing era, subsystem decoupling can be adopted to meet basic requirements for flexible evolution of data centers.

8. Flexible architecture: Standardization, modular design, and prefabricated modules enhance data center flexibility, enabling smooth expansion and quick delivery of intelligent computing centers.

Sustainability is the only choice to reduce energy consumption.

9. High density and efficiency: High-density deployment and high-efficiency design save space and energy for electromechanical equipment in intelligent computing centers.

10. Air-liquid convergence: Air-liquid convergence and an adjustable air-liquid ratio can reduce the total demand for cooling capacity, simplify delivery, and improve the energy-saving performance of systems.

Huawei will cooperate with customers and partners to embrace new changes in intelligent computing and innovate continuously to develop reliable, flexible, and sustainable data center facility solutions. Huawei will accelerate digital and intelligent transformation to unleash infinite potential and power the digital era forward.

