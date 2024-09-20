Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Spark Energy Minerals - das beste Lithium-Investment aller Zeiten?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
20.09.2024 13:00 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Digital Power: Huawei Releases Top 10 Construction Guidelines for Intelligent Computing Center Facilities

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 19, 2024, Huawei Digital Power held the Data Center Facility Summit during HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 in Shanghai. More than 300 industry leaders and experts gathered to explore new trends and technologies of the data center industry for the intelligent computing era. By accelerating industry intelligence, they aim to build a thriving industry ecosystem and create a brilliant future of intelligent computing to power the digital era forward.


Steve Kim, President of Huawei Data Center Facility & Critical Power Business, shared valuable insights in the opening speech: The intelligent computing era is coming fast, posing higher requirements for data centers. Huawei leverages its highly reliable products, global ecosystem, and professional services to develop reliable, simple, green, and smart data center facility solutions.

According to Kim, Huawei Digital Power is eager to work with industry leaders and elites to redefine data center reliability with stricter safety and quality standards, promote healthy industry development, and embrace new opportunities of intelligent transformation to power the digital era forward.

During the summit, Bob He, President of Huawei Data Center Facility & Critical Power Product Line, delivered a keynote speech on "Embrace the Intelligent Computing Era, Power the Digital Era Forward."

Mr. He highlights that as data centers evolve from general-purpose to AI computing, they face challenges such as security, high power density, high energy consumption, and uncertainty. Huawei proposes "Reliable, Flexible, and Sustainable" and has released top 10 construction guidelines for intelligent computing center facilities to build reliable data center for intelligent computing, aiming to power the digital era forward.

  • Reliability is the core competitiveness of data center facilities.

1. Isolated energy storage: Deploying an energy storage system outdoors isolates it from IT services, maximizing data center safety. If deployed indoors, it must meet fire resistance, water fire extinguishing, and emergency ventilation requirements.
2. Distributed architecture: Deploy electromechanical equipment in a distributed mode to minimize fault domains. One power or cooling system can be deployed in a single container to prevent fault spreading and service impact.
3. Continuous cooling: Data centers should ensure continuous cooling for high-density equipment to prevent service interruptions during abnormalities.
4. High-reliable products: Product quality should be managed comprehensively throughout design, incoming materials, production, testing, networks, and processes, delivering high-quality products to ensure end-to-end safety.
5. Professional services: Professional and proactive services from deployment to maintenance eliminate risks and ensure that systems run reliably for a long term.
6. Smart management: AI technologies can prevent faults like power failure, fire, and overheating in data centers, making it essential for smart O&M.

  • Flexibility is preferred to address the uncertainties of intelligent computing centers.

7. Subsystem decoupling: To address uncertain requirements in the intelligent computing era, subsystem decoupling can be adopted to meet basic requirements for flexible evolution of data centers.
8. Flexible architecture: Standardization, modular design, and prefabricated modules enhance data center flexibility, enabling smooth expansion and quick delivery of intelligent computing centers.

  • Sustainability is the only choice to reduce energy consumption.

9. High density and efficiency: High-density deployment and high-efficiency design save space and energy for electromechanical equipment in intelligent computing centers.
10. Air-liquid convergence: Air-liquid convergence and an adjustable air-liquid ratio can reduce the total demand for cooling capacity, simplify delivery, and improve the energy-saving performance of systems.

Huawei will cooperate with customers and partners to embrace new changes in intelligent computing and innovate continuously to develop reliable, flexible, and sustainable data center facility solutions. Huawei will accelerate digital and intelligent transformation to unleash infinite potential and power the digital era forward.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510828/image_5015379_31493449.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-releases-top-10-construction-guidelines-for-intelligent-computing-center-facilities-302254106.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.