Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2024) - Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) $HIRU www.otchiru.com, www.hirumining.com, the Company is taking this opportunity to share more details about our independent advisor recently elected by the board of directors of Hiru Corporation.

Mr. Geoffrey Summers is a 9th generation Tasmanian and 426th member of the First Fleet Society. Over the last 10 years, his companies have been the largest holder of mineral tenements in Tasmania, at times holding more than half of the entire mineral tenements in the state by area and number. Over 100 years ago, his forebears made their stake carting minerals from the West Coast of Tasmania to Burnie.

Thomas Summers, being one of the founders of Burnie Tasmania. It's in the blood you might say. His youngest son works for his company today. As seen above, the copper project will be well managed and held on to as Mr. Summers and the team are fully invested in its success.

Additional updates will follow shortly.

About Hiru Corporation:

Hiru Corporation (OTC Pink: HIRU) is a mining company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a focus on copper and other essential metals. The company's flagship operation, the Balfour Project, is located in north-western Tasmania, Australia. Hiru is committed to ethical mining practices and is actively exploring new opportunities in resource-rich regions across the globe.

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

