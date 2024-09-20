The European Commission has given the green light to a €1. 2 billion ($1. 3 billion) state aid program in Poland that provides direct grants to companies producing solar panels, batteries, heat pumps, and other renewable equipment components. The European Commission has approved a €1. 2 billion scheme to support investments in renewable equipment in Poland. The aid will provide direct grants to companies in Poland that produce batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps, electrolyzers, and carbon capture equipment. It will also support companies that manufacture components or raw materials ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...